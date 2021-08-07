Membership : Access or Sign Up
A number of Tyrone players self-isolating as entire squad undergo Covid tests

Tyrone have not requested a postponement of the All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry at this stage.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 2:54 PM
Tyrone co-manager Brian Dooher.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

TYRONE’S PREPARATIONS FOR the All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry on Sunday week have been rocked after a number of players were forced to self-isolate following further Covid-19 tests. 

Tyrone GAA have confirmed that “a number of players are self-isolating” this week, amid reports that further positive cases have been discovered in the set-up.

A handful of players – Tiernan McCann, Richie Donnelly, Frank Burns, Rory Brennan – and joint-manager Feargal Logan missed last weekend’s Ulster final after a positive case hit the camp.

All members of the playing squad and backroom team were tested in the wake of the win over Monaghan in Croke Park, with the results expected by Monday. 

The last four clash against the Kingdom potentially under threat of postponement if Tyrone are unable to fulfil the fixture.

When contacted by The42, Tyrone GAA did not comment on whether they will request for the Kerry game to be rescheduled.

A statement from Tyrone GAA stated: “Further to a number of positive Covid19 tests with members of the Tyrone senior football panel and management, prior to last weekend’s successful Ulster Championship final in Croke Park, it was decided to have all panellists and management tested for the virus.

“While outcomes from these tests are awaited a number of players are self-isolating; it is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday and preparations can then be made for the forthcoming All-Ireland semi final with Kerry.

“During the past week Tyrone GAA has continued to comply, fully, with the guidelines and directives that have been issued by the Public Health Authority and by Croke Park.”

