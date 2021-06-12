BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 12 June 2021
'It definitely is a big worry' - Tyrone star young forward goes off injured in Killarney

Darragh Canavan was taken off in the 10th minute in Fitzgerald Stadium.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 12 Jun 2021, 7:41 PM
10 minutes ago 390 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465302
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TYRONE HAVE A major injury concern ahead of the start of their championship campaign after star young forward Darragh Canavan came off injured today against Kerry.

Canavan was wheeled off in a medical cart at Fitzgerald Stadium in the early stages of the Division 1 football league semi-final.

The Errigal Ciarán youngster sustained a knock to his ankle and departed the action in the 10th minute.

He later left the Killarney venue after the match on crutches with his left ankle in a protective moon boot.

Tyrone’s Ulster opener pits them against defending provincial champions Cavan in four weeks time, on Saturday 10 July in Omagh.

“It definitely is a big worry,” admitted Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher afterwards.

“Darragh is one of our key players. Hopefully, we’ll see what the outcome is and what the diagnosis is, and whatever treament he’ll need to get.”

