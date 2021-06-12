'It definitely is a big worry' - Tyrone star young forward goes off injured in Killarney

TYRONE HAVE A major injury concern ahead of the start of their championship campaign after star young forward Darragh Canavan came off injured today against Kerry.

Canavan was wheeled off in a medical cart at Fitzgerald Stadium in the early stages of the Division 1 football league semi-final.

The Errigal Ciarán youngster sustained a knock to his ankle and departed the action in the 10th minute.

He later left the Killarney venue after the match on crutches with his left ankle in a protective moon boot.

Tyrone’s Ulster opener pits them against defending provincial champions Cavan in four weeks time, on Saturday 10 July in Omagh.

“It definitely is a big worry,” admitted Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher afterwards.

“Darragh is one of our key players. Hopefully, we’ll see what the outcome is and what the diagnosis is, and whatever treament he’ll need to get.”

