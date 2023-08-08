Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan lift the Sam Maguire.
# Red Hands Rule
Tyrone confirm Dooher and Logan to remain in charge for new 3-year term
The pair guided Tyrone to Sam Maguire glory in 2021.
34 minutes ago

TYRONE HAVE CONFIRMED that Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have been ratified for a new three-year term as the county’s joint senior football bosses.

The news was confirmed following a meeting of the county’s management committee on Tuesday evening.

“At tonight’s meeting of Coiste Chontae Thír Eoghain, delegates overwhelmingly endorsed Senior Football Joint Managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher for a further three-year term,” a Tyrone GAA statement read.

The pair guided Tyrone to a memorable All-Ireland success in 2021, capping off their debut season with a Croke Park final triumph against Mayo.

They have since struggled to reach those heights. 2022 saw them exit Ulster at the quarter-final stage against Derry before Armagh knocked them out of the All-Ireland series in their qualifier opener.

This season they lost to Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-final and while they did recover to reach the last eight of the All-Ireland series, they were soundly defeated by Kerry, 2-18 to 0-12, in that tie last month.

Fintan O'Toole
