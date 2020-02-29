Tyrone down Farrell's Dubs as late Brennan goal seals the deal at stormy Healy Park

Tyrone 1-10

Dublin 1-7

TYRONE INFLICTED A first league defeat on Dessie Farrell as Dublin manager, who later insisted that GAA officials had assured him the game would have been cancelled only for that it was televised live.

His opposite number Mickey Harte stated afterwards that after Storm Jorge had wreaked it’s damage on the Healy Park surface all day, it was left in the officials’ judgement as to whether it should go ahead.

After their 19-point defeat to Galway the last day out in Tuam, the Red Hand needed to show a bit of appetite for this. The first clear symbol of that came with Peter Harte even showing up for the game, having left the wedding of his sister to fellow county player Aidan McCrory to play this.

By half-time it was level, Dublin opening the scoring with a fine Colm Basquel goal when he ghosted in behind, but through sheer endeavour Tyrone eked their way back into the game.

A black card for Padraig Hampsey before the second half, apparently for his role in an ugly brawl as the teams made their way down the tunnel, harmed Tyrone as Dublin owned the third quarter.

However, it was to be the home side that finished much the stronger and if you are going to catch Dublin, you need to push late and they got that with a Rory Brennan goal two minutes from time that put three points in it at the death.

Dessie Farrell shakes hands with Peter Harte. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scorers for Tyrone: N Morgan (0-4f), R Brennan (1-1), P Harte (0-2), L Rafferty, C Meyler (0-1 each), D McCurry (0-1f)

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock (0-4f), C Basquel (1-0), B Fenton, C O’Shea, N Scully (0-1 each)

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michal Cassidy (Ardboe)

3. Ronan McNamee (Edendork)

4. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

5. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)

7. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)

8. Colm Cavanagh (The Moy)

9. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

10. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

13. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

14. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

15. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

Subs: Ben McDonnell for Kennedy (HT), Tiernan McCann for O’Neill (45m), Kyle Coney for Sludden (61m), Ronan O’Neill for McKernan (65m), Niall Kelly for Hampsey (70m)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

25. Eoin O’Brien (Castleknock)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

7. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. James McCarthy (Ballymun)

18. Colm Basquel (Ballymun)

11. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud)

14. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

15. Dean Rock (Ballymun)

Subs: Jack McCaffrey for O’Brien (HT), Kevin McManamon for Bugler (45m), John Small for Fitzsimons (49m), Cormac Costello for Basquel (61m), Aaron Byrne for McCaffrey (65m)

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)