Tributes paid after the passing of Tyrone All-Ireland winning football trainer

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid tonight to Fergal McCann, the Tyrone All-Ireland winning football trainer, who has passed away.

Fergal McCann pictured at the 2012 football league final between Tyrone and Kildare. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McCann was a coach and trainer of the Tyrone senior football side, helping them to All-Ireland glory in 2005 and 2008 along with playing a role in three Ulster championship wins. He worked alongside manager Mickey Harte and his fellow Augher team-mate Tony Donnelly from 2005 until 2014.

McCann played in goal for his Augher club while also managing and training their teams. He worked as a Games Promotion Officer in Tyrone GAA from July 2003 until the start of his illness and was one of the longest-serving current schools coaches in the county.

All-Ireland winning stars Philip Jordan and Owen Mulligan both praised the contribution McCann had made to the county’s football success.

Never underestimate what this man done for Tyrone football. You can talk about the manager and players we had in 2005 and 2008, but Fergal was a genius on the training field.

He went above and beyond what was required of him for the Tyrone cause.

RIP Fergal McCann pic.twitter.com/zhJU9zVlKv — Owen Mulligan (@owen_mulligan) March 8, 2021

Devastating to hear of the passing of Fergal McCann. Fergal took over as trainer of the Tyrone team in 2005, replacing a great coach in Paddy Tally. Not many of us had heard of Fergal and he had a lot to do to convince us he could help us get Sam back... — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) March 8, 2021

Tyrone GAA expressed sympathy to McCann’s family with county chairperson Michael Kerr hailing him.

“A giant of the GAA in Tyrone has gone to his eternal reward. For one so young to have achieved so much is testament to a great Gael. Fergal was a true gentleman in life even in the white hot heat of championship battles. A very private person, the manner in which he bore his illness over the last twelve months marks the magnitude of the man.

Tyrone Gaels extend sincere sympathy to the Family and Friends of Fergal McCann (RIP) Augher



See link below⬇️https://t.co/GH1cYcq0RB pic.twitter.com/j4tjdDYD7w — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) March 8, 2021

“His legacy is not alone the two All-Ireland winning teams but the influence he had on all those who had the privilege to be coached and managed by him, in clubs and schools. While our loss is massive, it is insignificant compared to that of his family and close friends.”

