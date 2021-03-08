BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tributes paid after the passing of Tyrone All-Ireland winning football trainer

Fergal McCann was a coach and trainer of the Tyrone senior football side, helping them to All-Ireland glory in 2005 and 2008..

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 8 Mar 2021, 10:00 PM
TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid tonight to Fergal McCann, the Tyrone All-Ireland winning football trainer, who has passed away.

fergal-mccann Fergal McCann pictured at the 2012 football league final between Tyrone and Kildare. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McCann was a coach and trainer of the Tyrone senior football side, helping them to All-Ireland glory in 2005 and 2008 along with playing a role in three Ulster championship wins. He worked alongside manager Mickey Harte and his fellow Augher team-mate Tony Donnelly from 2005 until 2014.

McCann played in goal for his Augher club while also managing and training their teams. He worked as a Games Promotion Officer in Tyrone GAA from July 2003 until the start of his illness and was one of the longest-serving current schools coaches in the county.

All-Ireland winning stars Philip Jordan and Owen Mulligan both praised the contribution McCann had made to the county’s football success.

Tyrone GAA expressed sympathy to McCann’s family with county chairperson Michael Kerr hailing him.

“A giant of the GAA in Tyrone has gone to his eternal reward. For one so young to have achieved so much is testament to a great Gael. Fergal was a true gentleman in life even in the white hot heat of championship battles. A very private person, the manner in which he bore his illness over the last twelve months marks the magnitude of the man.

“His legacy is not alone the two All-Ireland winning teams but the influence he had on all those who had the privilege to be coached and managed by him, in clubs and schools. While our loss is massive, it is insignificant compared to that of his family and close friends.”

