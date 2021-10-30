Dromore book spot in Tyrone senior decider and Slaughtneil survive extra-time test in Derry

DROMORE ARE BACK in the Tyrone senior football final for the first time since 2012 after their 0-17 to 2-9 success in tonight’s semi-final clash with neighbours Trillick in Omagh.

Dromore's Nathan McCarron and Trillick's Matthew Donnelly. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Dromore ended their nine-year wait for a final appearance with success at Healy Park as they hit the final seven points of the game and held last year’s finalists Trillick scoreless after the 39th minute.

It was Dromore who made the brighter start as they struck seven points without reply as Tyrone All-Ireland winner Niall Sludden, Peter Teague and Emmett McNabb pointed the way on the scoreboard.

The clinching score for Dromore as they defeat Trillick to qualify for their first Tyrone final since 2012.



FT: Dromore 0-17 Trillick 2-09 pic.twitter.com/MJYGgbrCPK — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 30, 2021

Lee Brennan bagged Trillick's second goal against Dromore. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

But Trillick responded with goals from Simon Garrity and Lee Brennan fuelling a revival to go in front 2-5 to 0-9 at the interval. Brennan scored a brace as Trillick registered four of the first five points in the second half.

Yet Dromore slowly reeled their opponents in with Emmett McNabb bringing them level in the 54th minute before Teague and Odhran Rafferty raised the white flags to push them over the line.

They will meet Errigal Ciarán or Coalisland in the final, that pair clashing at the semi-final stage tomorrow afternoon.

After a first quarter dominated by Dromore, Simon Garrity's goal has brought Trillick right back into it in their Tyrone semi-final.



Live now on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player https://t.co/j90jEuzRU2 pic.twitter.com/cN41mPiw29 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) October 30, 2021

Elsewhere tonight Slaughtneil are back in the Derry senior final after a four-point success over Lavey tonight in a game that went to extra-time. They’ll play Watty Grahams Glen or The Loup in that decider, while Derrygonnelly Harps and Kinawley drew in the Fermanagh senior semi-final.

Reigning champions Baltinglass are back in the Wicklow senior football final, 2-8 to 1-10 victors today over 2019 kingpins St Patrick’s. They’ll face Blessington or Rathnew, who play in a semi-final tomorrow, in the decider.

In Wexford there were senior football semi-final spots booked by Shelmaliers and St Martin’s, while Rathgormack and Ballinacourty are through the last four in Waterford, joining Gaultier who qualified last night.

Results

Derry SFC semi-final

Slaughtneil 1-13 Lavey 2-6 – (after extra-time)

Fermanagh SFC semi-final

Derrygonnelly 0-15 Kinawley 2-9

Tyrone SFC semi-final

Dromore 0-17 Trillick 2-9

Waterford SFC quarter-finals

Rathgormack 3-13 Kilmacthomas 0-6

Ballinacourty 2-5 Kilrossanty 1-4

Wexford SFC quarter-finals

Shelmaliers 1-14 Glynn-Barntown 0-6

St Martin’s 1-15 Kilanerin 0-10

Wicklow SFC semi-final

Baltinglass 2-8 St Patrick’s 1-10

