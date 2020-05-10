This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 10 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember Tyrone's All-Ireland winning football sides?

Let’s test out your knowledge here.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 10 May 2020, 10:42 AM
25 minutes ago 620 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5092762

Tyrone captured the Sam Maguire in 2003, 2005 and 2008 but which of these players did not feature in all three All-Ireland finals?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Sean Cavanagh
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Enda McGinley

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Pascal McConnell
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Philip Jordan
Tyrone defeated Kerry in the 2003 'puke football' All-Ireland semi-final. What was the final score?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tyrone 0-11 Kerry 0-5
Tyrone 0-13 Kerry 0-6

Tyrone 1-10 Kerry 0-8
Tyrone 0-12 Kerry 0-7
Conor Gormley executed a goal-saving block in the 2003 All-Ireland final. But which Armagh player took the shot?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Steven McDonnell
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Oisín McConville

©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Ronan Clarke
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Tony McEntee
In 2008, Tyrone overcame Kerry for the second consecutive time in an All-Ireland final. How many All-Stars did they win that year?
INPHO/James Crombie
8
5

6
7
Owen Mulligan and Peter Canavan combined for a superb goal in the '05 decider. Who kicked in the ball to set-up the score?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Philip Jordan
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Colin Holmes

©INPHO/ Tom Honan
Ryan Mellon
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Davy Harte
"I'm not finished yet, it took me a long time to get here" - who said this famous quote after Tyrone's 2003 success.
INPHO/Andrew Paton
Mickey Harte
Peter Canavan

Brian Dooher
Owen Mulligan
Who scored the decisive goal that edged Tyrone to victory over Kerry in the 2008 decider?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Sean Cavanagh
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Martin Penrose

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tommy McGuigan
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Ryan Mellon
Staying with the 2008 season, who did Tyrone overcome in the All-Ireland semi-final that year?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Dublin
Wexford

Cork
Mayo
The 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final saw Owen Mulligan grab a famous goal against Dublin. Who delivered the pass to set-up the score?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ryan McMenamin
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Brian McGuigan

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Davy Harte
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Stephen O'Neill
Back to the 2003 final one last time, what was Armagh's full-time score that saw them lose their title to Tyrone?
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
0-9
0-10

0-7
0-11
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention when Tyrone were winning those All-Irelands.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Did you even see any of Tyrone's All-Ireland victories?
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie