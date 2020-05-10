Quiz: How well do you remember Tyrone's All-Ireland winning football sides?

Tyrone captured the Sam Maguire in 2003, 2005 and 2008 but which of these players did not feature in all three All-Ireland finals? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Sean Cavanagh ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Enda McGinley

©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Pascal McConnell ©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan Philip Jordan

Tyrone defeated Kerry in the 2003 'puke football' All-Ireland semi-final. What was the final score? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Tyrone 0-11 Kerry 0-5 Tyrone 0-13 Kerry 0-6

Tyrone 1-10 Kerry 0-8 Tyrone 0-12 Kerry 0-7

Conor Gormley executed a goal-saving block in the 2003 All-Ireland final. But which Armagh player took the shot? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Steven McDonnell ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Oisín McConville

©INPHO/Patrick Bolger Ronan Clarke ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Tony McEntee

In 2008, Tyrone overcame Kerry for the second consecutive time in an All-Ireland final. How many All-Stars did they win that year? INPHO/James Crombie 8 5

6 7

Owen Mulligan and Peter Canavan combined for a superb goal in the '05 decider. Who kicked in the ball to set-up the score? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Philip Jordan ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Colin Holmes

©INPHO/ Tom Honan Ryan Mellon ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Davy Harte

"I'm not finished yet, it took me a long time to get here" - who said this famous quote after Tyrone's 2003 success. INPHO/Andrew Paton Mickey Harte Peter Canavan

Brian Dooher Owen Mulligan

Who scored the decisive goal that edged Tyrone to victory over Kerry in the 2008 decider? ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Sean Cavanagh ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Martin Penrose

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Tommy McGuigan ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Ryan Mellon

Staying with the 2008 season, who did Tyrone overcome in the All-Ireland semi-final that year? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Dublin Wexford

Cork Mayo

The 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final saw Owen Mulligan grab a famous goal against Dublin. Who delivered the pass to set-up the score? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Ryan McMenamin ©INPHO/Andrew Paton Brian McGuigan

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Davy Harte ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Stephen O'Neill