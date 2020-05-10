TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember Tyrone's All-Ireland winning football sides?
Let’s test out your knowledge here.
Tyrone captured the Sam Maguire in 2003, 2005 and 2008 but which of these players did not feature in all three All-Ireland finals?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Sean Cavanagh
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Enda McGinley
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Pascal McConnell
©INPHO/Lorraine O\'Sullivan
Philip Jordan
Tyrone defeated Kerry in the 2003 'puke football' All-Ireland semi-final. What was the final score?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tyrone 0-11 Kerry 0-5
Tyrone 0-13 Kerry 0-6
Tyrone 1-10 Kerry 0-8
Tyrone 0-12 Kerry 0-7
Conor Gormley executed a goal-saving block in the 2003 All-Ireland final. But which Armagh player took the shot?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Steven McDonnell
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Oisín McConville
©INPHO/Patrick Bolger
Ronan Clarke
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Tony McEntee
In 2008, Tyrone overcame Kerry for the second consecutive time in an All-Ireland final. How many All-Stars did they win that year?
INPHO/James Crombie
8
5
6
7
Owen Mulligan and Peter Canavan combined for a superb goal in the '05 decider. Who kicked in the ball to set-up the score?
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Philip Jordan
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Colin Holmes
©INPHO/ Tom Honan
Ryan Mellon
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Davy Harte
"I'm not finished yet, it took me a long time to get here" - who said this famous quote after Tyrone's 2003 success.
INPHO/Andrew Paton
Mickey Harte
Peter Canavan
Brian Dooher
Owen Mulligan
Who scored the decisive goal that edged Tyrone to victory over Kerry in the 2008 decider?
©INPHO/Donall Farmer
Sean Cavanagh
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Martin Penrose
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Tommy McGuigan
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan
Ryan Mellon
Staying with the 2008 season, who did Tyrone overcome in the All-Ireland semi-final that year?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Dublin
Wexford
Cork
Mayo
The 2005 All-Ireland quarter-final saw Owen Mulligan grab a famous goal against Dublin. Who delivered the pass to set-up the score?
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ryan McMenamin
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
Brian McGuigan
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Davy Harte
©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Stephen O'Neill
Back to the 2003 final one last time, what was Armagh's full-time score that saw them lose their title to Tyrone?
©INPHO/Andrew Paton
0-9
0-10
0-7
0-11
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention when Tyrone were winning those All-Irelands.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again in our next quiz.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Did you even see any of Tyrone's All-Ireland victories?
