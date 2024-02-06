Advertisement
Tyrone joint-manager, Feargal Logan. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tyrone GAA appeal for privacy over joint-manager Feargal Logan's 'health issues'

Brian Dooher expected to remain in charge of senior football team.
1 hour ago

TYRONE GAA HAVE appealed to all to respect the privacy of their joint-manager, Feargal Logan, who is currently undergoing health issues.

Logan was absent from the sidelines in Celtic Park on Sunday as Tyrone lost their league fixture against Derry.

It is expected that Brian Dooher – who Dooher partnered with to manage Tyrone to the 2021 All-Ireland title – will continue to take charge of the Red Hands.

A statement from Tyrone GAA read; ‘Tyrone GAA can confirm that the Joint Manager of our Senior Football Team, Feargal Logan is currently dealing with some health issues.

‘Feargal wants to thank everyone for their support and good wishes. On behalf of all Gaels of Tyrone, we wish Feargal a speedy recovery and ask that his and his family’s privacy be respected by all at this time.’

