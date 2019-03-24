This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone finish off league in style with three second-half goals propelling them past Galway

Mickey Harte’s side missed out on a place in the Division 1 final.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 5:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,711 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4558731
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Tyrone 3-15

Galway 1-14

TYRONE TURNED A-seven point deficit at half-time into a seven-point winning margin on the final day of the Allianz Football Leagues, but were denied a place in next Sunday’s final with Monaghan falling to Mayo.

The flow of the game could easily be attributed to the wind tunnel that is Healy Park and how it frames so many games here for and against Tyrone, but once they got motoring and took advantage of a couple of breaks, they followed up their good work from last week in beating Dublin.

Galway were mightily impressive in the first half, conducted superbly by the magnificent Shane Walsh who tortured his marker Padraig Hampsey.

They grabbed a goal here midway through the opening half when a Antaine ÓLaoí shot fell someway short and the diminutive Danny Cummins deployed his incredible leap to get a hand to it above Niall Morgan.

A stream of points followed as Morgan struggled to find white shirts with his kickouts to leave Galway 1-11 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

Tyrone tagged two points back on the resumption before Cathal McShane fielded a long delivery from the superb Michael Cassidy before being upended in the square. Peter Harte buried the penalty beyond Galway goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle.

Five minutes later disaster struck for Galway. They had held the ball for over three minutes when a loose pass by Sean Andy ÓCeallaigh hung in the air on its’ way to Lavelle. Matthew Donnelly anticipated well and got fingertips to knock it loose, before sidefooting it to an empty net from 35 metres.

The final goal came in injury time when substitute Conall McCann profited from Lavelle’s inability to deal with a Kyle Coney delivery and knocked in the spilled ball.

Scorers for Tyrone: M Donnelly 1-4, P Harte 1-3 1-0 Pen, 2f, C McShane 0-4, 2f, 1m, C McCann 1-0, M Cassidy 0-2, K McGeary, D McCurry 0-1 each

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh 0-6, 4f, J Heaney 0-4, D Cummins 1-0, M Daly 0-2, A ÓLaoí 0-1f, G Bradshaw 0-1.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

19. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)
20. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)
7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)
9. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

22. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

Subs:

5. Michael McKernan for HP McGeary (42m)
21. Kyle Coney for McDonnell (42m)
25. Darren McCurry for Sludden (64m)
23. Conall McCann for R Donnelly (69m)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Sean Andy ÓCeallaigh (Leitir Mór)
4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)
6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
7. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

26. Finnian ÓLaoí (Spiddel)
11. Shane Walsh (Kilcullen)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killanan)

13. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)
14. Michael Daly (Moylough)
15. Antaine ÓLaoí (Spiddel)

Subs:

22. Cein D’arcy for Duggan (HT)
18. Sean Kelly for F ÓLaoí (42m)
10. Eamonn Brannigan for Cummins (57m)
23. Kieran Molloy for Bradshaw (66m)

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship
    Vunipola: Mental weakness not an issue for England
    Tom Farrell senses noticeable improvement after Ireland camp
    CHELTENHAM
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D'Allen has 'done enough' for season
    5 horses to follow over the next 12 months after the Cheltenham Festival
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Ryan Giggs steers Wales to winning start in Euro 2020 qualifiers
    Brazil boss refusing to panic after woeful Panama draw
    Liverpool title win would make me the happiest man in the world, says Gerrard
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    FAI
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    FAI confirm John Delaney to take substantial reduction in salary with new role
    'The statement looks like a bit of a whitewash': Brian Kerr says John Delaney should leave FAI
    Speculation on Delaney's FAI future flies faster than the Gibraltar wind

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie