Tyrone finish off league in style with three second-half goals propelling them past Galway

Tyrone 3-15

Galway 1-14

TYRONE TURNED A-seven point deficit at half-time into a seven-point winning margin on the final day of the Allianz Football Leagues, but were denied a place in next Sunday’s final with Monaghan falling to Mayo.

The flow of the game could easily be attributed to the wind tunnel that is Healy Park and how it frames so many games here for and against Tyrone, but once they got motoring and took advantage of a couple of breaks, they followed up their good work from last week in beating Dublin.

Galway were mightily impressive in the first half, conducted superbly by the magnificent Shane Walsh who tortured his marker Padraig Hampsey.

They grabbed a goal here midway through the opening half when a Antaine ÓLaoí shot fell someway short and the diminutive Danny Cummins deployed his incredible leap to get a hand to it above Niall Morgan.

A stream of points followed as Morgan struggled to find white shirts with his kickouts to leave Galway 1-11 to 0-7 ahead at the break.

Tyrone tagged two points back on the resumption before Cathal McShane fielded a long delivery from the superb Michael Cassidy before being upended in the square. Peter Harte buried the penalty beyond Galway goalkeeper Ruairi Lavelle.

Five minutes later disaster struck for Galway. They had held the ball for over three minutes when a loose pass by Sean Andy ÓCeallaigh hung in the air on its’ way to Lavelle. Matthew Donnelly anticipated well and got fingertips to knock it loose, before sidefooting it to an empty net from 35 metres.

The final goal came in injury time when substitute Conall McCann profited from Lavelle’s inability to deal with a Kyle Coney delivery and knocked in the spilled ball.

Scorers for Tyrone: M Donnelly 1-4, P Harte 1-3 1-0 Pen, 2f, C McShane 0-4, 2f, 1m, C McCann 1-0, M Cassidy 0-2, K McGeary, D McCurry 0-1 each

Scorers for Galway: S Walsh 0-6, 4f, J Heaney 0-4, D Cummins 1-0, M Daly 0-2, A ÓLaoí 0-1f, G Bradshaw 0-1.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

19. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

20. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

9. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

22. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

Subs:

5. Michael McKernan for HP McGeary (42m)

21. Kyle Coney for McDonnell (42m)

25. Darren McCurry for Sludden (64m)

23. Conall McCann for R Donnelly (69m)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3. Sean Andy ÓCeallaigh (Leitir Mór)

4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

7. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)

26. Finnian ÓLaoí (Spiddel)

11. Shane Walsh (Kilcullen)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killanan)

13. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

14. Michael Daly (Moylough)

15. Antaine ÓLaoí (Spiddel)

Subs:

22. Cein D’arcy for Duggan (HT)

18. Sean Kelly for F ÓLaoí (42m)

10. Eamonn Brannigan for Cummins (57m)

23. Kieran Molloy for Bradshaw (66m)

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath)