Peter Harte hits late point for Tyrone as they end Kerry's unbeaten league run

Tyrone 1-15

Kerry 2-11

Murt Murphy reports from Fitzgerald Stadium

A LATE PETER Harte point for Tyrone just edged out Kerry and though it was not required to ensure their Division 1 survival, it ended Kerry’s three-year unbeaten league run and it also ended a nineteen-year spell since they last won on Kerry soil.

Darren McCurry scores a point. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Darren McCurry’s goal was also Kerry’s first conceded from open play in ten games in 2022.

Played before a sun drenched crowd at the Fitzgerald Stadium, Tyrone looked the hungrier side and were 0-3 to 0-2 in front inside the opening fifteen minutes, thanks to three Darren McCurry points while Paul Geaney and David Clifford replied for Kerry.

Then Kerry struck for a well worked goal when team captain Joe O’Connor raced through the middle and found Tony Brosnan, who clinically finished to the Tyrone net, to lead 1-2 to 0-3. But Tyrone hit back with points from McCurry and Darragh Canavan before an error by Kerry keeper Shane Murphy saw Conor Meyler miss the target by inches.

Advertisement

The game was nip and tuck until half time with David Clifford scoring an outrageous point from distance and Niall Sludden kicking two on the spin as Tyrone retired 0-9 to 1-5 in front at half time.

David Clifford. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The second half turned into a rip roaring contest with Kerry introducing Paudie Clifford at centre-forward as Niall Morgan kicked a forty five, but Kerry were soon on level terms thanks to points from Stephen O’Brien and Brian Ó Beaglaoich. Then in the 50th minute Kerry appeared to have made their move when Paudie Clifford split the Tyrone defence with superb ball to Paul Geaney, who sent Stephen O’Brien through and when he was upended in the box, Tony Brosnan expertly dispatched the ball to the Tyrone net.

But the Kingdom’s lead was short lived as Darragh Canavan collected the kick-out and sent a cross field ball to Darren McCurry who beat Dylan Casey to the ball, before turning an unleashing an unstoppable shot to the roof of the Kerry net. Kerry responded with points from David Clifford and Paul Geaney to restore their slender advantage but Conn Kilpatrick levelled in the 60th minute.

Gavin White restored Kerry’s lead but Tyrone hit a purple patch with three in row between the 65th and 67th minute with McCurry converting two frees while Peter Harte landed a monster point.

Geaney landed a a free in the 69th minute to reduce the deficit to a point but despite a string of Kerry chances in five minutes of added time, Tyrone held firm.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry (1-7, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark); K McGeary, N Sludden (0-2 each); N Morgan (0-1 ‘45), P Harte, C Kilpatrick, D Canavan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: T Brosnan (2-1, 1-0 pen); D Clifford (0-4, 0-1 free); P Geaney (0-3, 0-2 frees); B Ó Beaglaíoch, S O’Brien, G White (0-1 each).

Tyrone

N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; F Burns, P Harte, R Brennan; C Kilpatrick, R Donnelly; C Meyler, N Sludden, K McGeary; D McCurry, C McShane, D Canavan.

Subs

L Raftery for McNamee (16-24 temporary); M Donnelly for McShane (44); L Rafferty for M Donnelly (52); N Donnelly for R Donnelly (57); B McDonnell for McKernan (61); C McKenna for Canavan (68).

Kerry

S Murphy; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, D Casey; G O’Sullivan, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J O’Connor; M Burns, J Savage, S O’Brien; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs

P Clifford for Savage (HT); A Spillane for M Burns, J Barry for J O’Connor (both 48); G White for Casey (55); K Spillane for Geaney (69).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).