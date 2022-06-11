Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 11 June 2022
Kerry book their place in the last four with victory over Ulster champions

It was a low-scoring encounter in Portlaoise as the Kingdom ran out one-point winners.

By Michael McMullan Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 5:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,259 Views 1 Comment
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Kerry 0-8
Tyrone 1-4 

Michael McMullan reports from Portlaoise 

KERRY BOOKED THEIR place in the last four with victory over Ulster champions Tyrone in a low-scoring encounter at Portlaoise on Saturday afternoon. 

The Kingdom bounced back from their defeat at the hands of Cork thanks to a scoring burst before half-time that saw them edge into a lead they never lost.

Kerry had a chance for goal in the fourth minute when Cormac Dillon’s high ball created panic, but Callum Daly made a last-ditch tackle as Odhran Ferris was about to shoot.  

michael-mcelhatton-with-jack-osullivan-and-ruairi-burke Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Tyrone opened the score three minutes later in a move started by Caolan Donnelly in defence. When he carried on his run, he palmed Ronan Molloy’s cross the net. 

Dillon got Kerry off the mark, but it was a wind-assisted Tyrone who enjoyed much of the play in the opening quarter. A long kick-out from McAneney picked out Michael McElhatton over the top and when he was fouled Noah Grimes slotted over. 

Kerry would then have their spell, with two Tyrone kick-outs going down the throat of Evan Boyle, leading to points for Paddy Lane and Dillon, opening a 0-5 to 1-1 Kingdom lead after 24 minutes. 

When Tyrone hit back, it was Eoin McElholm’s pass to Grimes that led to a free in and Molloy levelled matters 

Kerry finished the half 0-6 to 1-2 ahead after Donagh O’Sullivan danced inside before dissected the posts with his left foot. 

It was wing-back Eddie Healey who lofted over the score of the game to put Kerry into a two-point lead after 36 minutes. 

Both teams only registered two points each in the second half, but when Ronan Molloy notched a fine score, Tyrone were back in business. 

Kerry had to play 10 minutes with 14 men after Niall Collins was bizarrely shown a black card for over-celebrating when he won free. 

In a cagey game, it was going to take a goal for the Red Hands to get back into a winning position, with both teams guilty of turnovers in the middle third. Donnelly did have a chance to bag a second goal but Shea O’Meara denied him. 

Fionn Murphy slotted over a fine score off the ground, but Tyrone kept on coming back. They almost found the net, but Eoin McElholm’s fist pass, intended for Caolan Donnelly, went all the way to goalkeeper O’Meara. 

Caolan Donnelly did manage a late point, but Kerry’s defence held out for victory.

Scorers for Kerry: Cormac Dillon 0-3 (1m), Jack Clifford 0-1, Donagh O’Sullivan 0-1, Paddy Lane 0-1, Eddie Healy 0-1, Fionn Murphy 0-1f 

Scorers for Tyrone: Caolan Donnelly 1-1, Ronan Molloy 0-2 (0-1f),Noah Grimes 0-1f 

Kerry 

1. Shay O’Meara (Dr Crokes)

2. Maidhcí Lynch (Dr Crokes), 6. Colm Browne (Austin Stacks), 4. Ruairí Burke (Castleisland)

5. Eddie Healy (Listowel), 3. Liam Evans (Keel), 7. Fionn Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna), 9. Evan Boyle (Ballyduff)

10. Niall Collins (Ballymacelligott), 14. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 15. Odhran Ferris (Ardfert)

11. Cormac Dillon (Duagh), 12. Jack Clifford (St Michael’s-Foilmore), 13. Paddy Lane (Austin Stacks), 

Subs 

19. Tomás Ashe (Annascaul) for E Boyle (51)
20. Darragh O’Connor (Beaufort) for N Collins (55)
24. James Fitzgerald (Lispole) for P Lane (61) 

Tyrone

1. Conor McAneney (Glenelly)

2. Joey Clarke (Donaghmore), 3. Ben Hughes (Donaghmore), 12. Caolan Donnelly (Fintona)

5. Barry McMenamin (Aghyaran), 6. Callum Daly (Omagh), 7. Nathan Farry (Trillick)

10. Sean Hughes (Galbally), 9. Conor O’Neill (Donaghmore)

8. Conan Devlin (Ardboe),  11 Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory), 4. Conor Devlin (Ardboe)

13. Noah Grimes (Donaghmore), 14. Ronan Molloy (Donaghmore), 15 Michael McElhatton (Cookstown) 

Subs 

19. Sheehan Fay (Eglish) for S Hughes (39)
22. Ruairi McCullagh (Loughmacrory) for M McElhatton (48)
20. Charlie Donnelly (Trillick) for Conor Devlin (51)
23. Leo Hughes (Dungannon) for R Molloy (53)
21. Niall McCarney (Drumragh) for N Farry (59) 

Referee: James Molloy (Galway)

Read next:

