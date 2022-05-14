Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tyrone defeat Kildare to win the All-Ireland U20 football championship

The Ulster county claimed their sixth All-Ireland at this age range.

By Ger McNally Saturday 14 May 2022, 6:34 PM
Shane Farrell and Steve Donaghy compete.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

TYRONE 1-20

KILDARE 1-14

Ger McNally reports

YET AGAIN TYRONE are All-Ireland U20 football champions after they saw off Kildare by six points in today’s final.

Key to their success was Ruairi Canavan – son of Peter the Great – who led their attack. His father won Tyrone’s first two All-Irelands at this grade in the early ’90s. Now he has added his name to family legend.

Afterwards Canavan said: “We were good against Kerry but it still wasn’t the full performance.

“We had to show up today because there is no point in playing a good semi-final if we do not produce the goods in the final.

“We could not relax. We hung on in there. We had lost a few leads during our championship run against Donegal and Down so having been in that situation before, we knew it could not happen again.”

(full report to come)

