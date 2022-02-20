Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 20 February 2022
Second-half goals key as Tyrone overcome loss of suspended players to defeat Kildare

Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry landed the crucial goals to secure the win.

Darren McCurry scores a goal for Tyrone.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Tyrone 2-7

Kildare 0-12

Ger McNally reports from Healy Park

SECOND-HALF GOALS by Conn Kilpatrick and Darren McCurry helped Tyrone overcome the loss of their suspended players to land a cruical win over a gallant Kildare side.

Playing conditions were deplorable for both teams but they served up a really entertaining game that was hanging by a thread into the dying seconds.

The visitors raced out of the traps and with Daniel Flynn and Paul Cribbin contributing a brace of points each Kildare led 0-6 to 0-2 by the 12th minute. They were 0-8 to 0-4 ahead by half time, albeit with major let off late in the half when Darragh Canavan rattled their crossbar.

Kilpatrick’s goal two minutes into the second half gave Tyrone renewed hope and then McCurry scored in the 58th minute to put Tyrone ahead for the first time in the second half.

Kildare struck back to level up through the returning Darragh Kirwan before Richard Donnelly and McCurry scored to put Tyrone put two clear going into injury time. A late Daniel Flynn effort flew just over the crossbar to leave just a point in it and goalkeeper Mark Donnellan had a last gasp chance to snatch a draw from a tough free but it went just wide and Tyrone held on for a hugely important win.

Scorers for Tyrone: C Kilpatrick 1-0, D McCurry 1-3 (1f), P Donaghy 0-2 (1f), N Morgan 0-1 (45), R Donnelly 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: D Flynn 0-3, J Hyland 0-2, P Cribbin 0-2, P Woodgate 0-2 (1mark), M Donnellan 0-2 (1’45, 1f), D Kirwan 0-1.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Cormac Monroe, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns; Niall Sudden, Johnny Monroe, Conor Meyler; Padraig Mac an Ultaigh, Conn Kilpatrick; Darragh Canavan, Conor McKenna, Nathan Donnelly; Darren McCurry, Brian Kennedy, Paul Donaghy. Subs: Richard Donnelly for Mac an Ultaigh (44); Cathal McShane for McKenna (53); Ben McDonnell for Paul Donaghy (55)

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Darragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Alex Beirne for Kavanagh (49); Fergal Conway for Cribbin (55); Darragh Kirwan for McCormack (58) minutes); Jack Sargent for D Ryan (61)

Referee: Martin McNally, Monaghan.

