Tyrone without management team three weeks out from relegation play-off

THE TYRONE LADIES football squad are without a management team three weeks out from their Division Two relegation play-off.

Kevin McCrystal and his management team stepped down ahead of next month’s showdown with Clare following a mixed start to the 2022 season.

“The players have decided they want to go down a different path and I have informed the executive of my decision to step aside,” McCrystal told Gaelic Life yesterday evening.

“I’ve been involved with the senior ladies and development squads over the last five years and I would like to put on the record my thanks to Tyrone LGFA chairperson Donna McCrory and secretary Rita Hannigan.”

Tyrone county board released a statement late last night.

“Tyrone LGFA can confirm that senior team manager Kevin McCrystal and his management team have stepped down from their roles with immediate affect [sic].

“Tyrone chairperson Donna McCrory and her executive wish Kevin and his backroom team the very best with their future activities and thanked them all for their time and dedication to the Tyrone senior ladies.

“Tyrone senior ladies and executive will be working hard together in preparation for the relegation playoff on 3 April 2022.

“No further comment will be made at this time.”

Carrickmore native McCrystal was in his second year in charge in his second spell, having previously managed the team for a period during the noughties.

The Red Hand were defeated by Cavan and Armagh, and drew with Monaghan in this campaign under McCrystal’s watch.

The Breffni county – with former Tyrone boss Gerry Moane at the helm – consigned them to the relegation play-off after a crunch 3-11 to 1-12 win last weekend.