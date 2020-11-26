New Tyrone bosses 'hope to espouse a lot of Mickey's values' and highly-rated coach returns

TYRONE’S NEW MANAGEMENT team of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher have paid tribute to predecessor Mickey Harte.

Dooher was captain for the All-Ireland wins of 2005 and 2008, and said at the pair’s unveiling at the Garvaghey complex tonight, “It definitely wasn’t planned like this. What Mickey has done for Tyrone football, I don’t think anyone would ever achieve that again. Where he has brought Tyrone football to, and kept it at, it is a phenomenal achievement.

“I will look back in years to come and really appreciate the true value of it.”

He continued, “Can we move it on, and keep it at that level? That’s our intention. We hope to espouse a lot of Mickey’s values too and push Tyrone on, keep Tyrone going.

“Mickey was a fanatical Tyrone man. We are the same. We are here with the plan to keep Tyrone up to the forefront of football in Ireland.”

Brian Dooher and Mickey Harte with the Sam Maguire in 2008. Source: Russell Pritchard/Pressey/INPHO

Logan revealed that they have three members of the backroom already confirmed, Peter Donnelly making a welcome return to his county after spending the last year working with Monaghan on a part-time basis, to complement his regular job with Ulster Rugby.

“There are three people out there at the minute that we know have a willingness and are prepared to come forward; Collie Holmes, Joe McMahon and Peter Donnelly,” said Logan.

“The bottom line is this – it may seem laden, but with Covid we don’t even know week to week, men could be down, men could be up, we are going to need people. Modern day coaching is so refined from the days we were just running around and playing fifteen on fifteen.

“We will need everyone to put the shoulder to the wheel. It’s critical. Management is a collective now and it is going to start with Brian and myself, but whoever comes out with the right idea that brings us over the line, I am not fussy.

“We are hoping to get a good group together with one interest in mind and that’s where we want to be.”

They also stated they are looking to freshen up the panel in due course.

“We have a deep respect for every Tyrone footballer and everyone who has represented the county,” Logan explained.

“But I do think we have to have a relatively fresh start. And that will mean there will be an opportunity for people to come along who have been there and for people who are coming along for their first or second time to show themselves in matches when we can get things going.

“Again, it’s a famous phrase that people who show the form are people you go with and managers want the best players because you are represented by those players.

“I don’t think it will be a straight transfer of the old panel, but the mechanics around that will follow.”

