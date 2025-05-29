5-star Tyrone smash Louth to land All-Ireland U20 title

TYRONE LANDED THEIR third All-Ireland U20 football title in four years with a commanding defeat of Louth on Wednesday evening.

The Ulster side powered to a 5-16 to 0-17 win at Box-It Athletic Grounds.

46 nóim #LOUvTYR @louthgaa 0-13 @TyroneGAALive 4-12



Cúl! Ceann eile faighte ag cé eile ach McElholm arís!💥



The Red Hands are on their way to back to back All Ireland's!



BEO/LIVETG4 AR @TG4TV 📺



#GAABEO @Dalata_Hotels pic.twitter.com/saEwdWYi2d — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) May 28, 2025

Noah Grimes top-scored for Tyrone with 2-6, while Eoin McElholm hit 2-4.

Advertisement

Leading 2-7 to 0-8 at half-time, Tyrone finished strong to outscore Louth 3-7 to 0-4 across the final 20 minutes.