5-star Tyrone smash Louth to land All-Ireland U20 title
TYRONE LANDED THEIR third All-Ireland U20 football title in four years with a commanding defeat of Louth on Wednesday evening.
The Ulster side powered to a 5-16 to 0-17 win at Box-It Athletic Grounds.
Noah Grimes top-scored for Tyrone with 2-6, while Eoin McElholm hit 2-4.
Leading 2-7 to 0-8 at half-time, Tyrone finished strong to outscore Louth 3-7 to 0-4 across the final 20 minutes.
