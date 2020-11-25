BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Advertisement

Tyrone appoint Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to take charge of senior side

The pair will succeed Mickey Harte for a three-year term.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 9:42 PM
34 minutes ago 1,793 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5278894

TYRONE HAVE TURNED to Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to take charge of the county’s senior footballers as successors to Mickey Harte.

feargal-logan Feargal Logan, who heads up Tyrone's new management ticket with Brian Dooher. Source: INPHO

The ratification of Logan and Dooher on a three-year term represents a swift resolution to Tyrone’s managerial search, less than a fortnight since Harte departed, and two days after the Errigal Ciarán club man was appointed to manage the Louth senior side.

Harte ended his involvement with Tyrone football after 18 years managing the senior team. He landed three All-Ireland and six Ulster titles during that spell.

He had sought another year in charge but his request was turned down due to the fact that clubs would have to vote on the ruling. 

This has paved the way for Logan and Dooher to become joint senior managers, five years after guiding Tyrone to All-Ireland U21 success.

The pair worked with several key members of the current senior squad in that 2015 underage triumph when they defeated Tipperary at the final stage. Padraig Hampsey, Michael Cassidy Rory Brennan, Kieran McGeary, Frank Burns, Cathal McShane, Conor Meyler, Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley all played in that victory in Parnell Park.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

brian-dooher-takes-to-the-field Brian Dooher takes to the field before Tyrone's All-Ireland qualifier against Roscommon in 2011. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Logan has extensive playing experience with Tyrone and lined out at midfield for the county team in the 1995 All-Ireland senior final loss to Dublin.

A three-time All-Star, Dooher won three All-Irelands and six provincial titles under Harte’s management before retiring from inter-county football in 2011.

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie