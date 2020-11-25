Tyrone appoint Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to take charge of senior side

TYRONE HAVE TURNED to Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to take charge of the county’s senior footballers as successors to Mickey Harte.

Feargal Logan, who heads up Tyrone's new management ticket with Brian Dooher. Source: INPHO

The ratification of Logan and Dooher on a three-year term represents a swift resolution to Tyrone’s managerial search, less than a fortnight since Harte departed, and two days after the Errigal Ciarán club man was appointed to manage the Louth senior side.

Harte ended his involvement with Tyrone football after 18 years managing the senior team. He landed three All-Ireland and six Ulster titles during that spell.

He had sought another year in charge but his request was turned down due to the fact that clubs would have to vote on the ruling.

This has paved the way for Logan and Dooher to become joint senior managers, five years after guiding Tyrone to All-Ireland U21 success.

The pair worked with several key members of the current senior squad in that 2015 underage triumph when they defeated Tipperary at the final stage. Padraig Hampsey, Michael Cassidy Rory Brennan, Kieran McGeary, Frank Burns, Cathal McShane, Conor Meyler, Lee Brennan and Mark Bradley all played in that victory in Parnell Park.

Brian Dooher takes to the field before Tyrone's All-Ireland qualifier against Roscommon in 2011. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Logan has extensive playing experience with Tyrone and lined out at midfield for the county team in the 1995 All-Ireland senior final loss to Dublin.

A three-time All-Star, Dooher won three All-Irelands and six provincial titles under Harte’s management before retiring from inter-county football in 2011.

