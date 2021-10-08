Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tyrone duo and Mayo star nominated for 2021 Footballer of the Year award

It’s a Galway, Mayo and Tyrone battle for the Young Footballer of the Year award.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 8 Oct 2021, 6:50 AM
Conor Meyler, Lee Keegan and Kieran McGeary.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

CONOR MEYLER, LEE Keegan and Kieran McGeary are the three players in the running to be crowned the 2021 PwC GAA-GPA Footballer of the Year.

Tyrone duo Meyler and McGeary were central to the Ulster champions claiming All-Ireland glory in September.

Keegan missed out on success with Mayo on All-Ireland final day but produced a series of towering performances during the summer.

The trio have been rewarded for their 2021 exploits by making the shortlist. Keegan is the only prior winner amongst them, having been crowned Footballer of the Year in 2016 while he has four All-Stars to his name.

Both Meyler and McGeary will be bidding to land the honour for the first time for Tyrone since Sean Cavanagh in 2008.

The Young Footballer of the Year award will be contested by Mayo’s Oisin Mullin, Galway’s Matthew Tierney and Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan.

pjimage (6)

Mullin won the Young Footballer of the Year honour for his performances in the 2020 championship while Tierney, an All-Ireland U20 winner last year, had a strong senior season for Galway. Canavan celebrated Tyrone’s All-Ireland senior triumph after making important contributions off the bench for the Red Hands.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

