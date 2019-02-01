This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Attacking duo McGeary and Brennan start as Tyrone change things up for Mayo clash

Mickey Harte has shown his hand ahead of Sunday’s encounter in Healy Park.

By Emma Duffy Friday 1 Feb 2019, 10:24 AM
Starting: Kieran McGeary and Lee Brennan (file pic, 2017).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Starting: Kieran McGeary and Lee Brennan (file pic, 2017).
TYRONE BOSS MICKEY Harte has changed things up with two personnel and several positional switches as they go in search of their first Allianz Football League win of 2019 this weekend.

The Red Hand welcome Mayo to Healy Park on Sunday [throw-in 2.30pm] as they look to get their Division 1 campaign up and running after an opening round loss to Kerry.

All-Ireland final starter Kieran McGeary and early substitute Lee Brennan both start in the forward line while Galbally defender Liam Rafferty and Ardboe’s David Mulgrew are the two that make way.

In the positional changes, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte both drop further back, with Niall Sludden starting on the 40 this time. Eoghan Ruadh attacking ace Cathal Mc Shane takes over at full-forward.

All-Ireland final substitutes Frank Burns and Ronan O’Neill return to the bench while Mulgrew and 18-year-old Darragh Canavan miss out this week.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Rory Brennan (Trillick)
7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)
14. Cathal McShane (Eoghan Ruadh)
15. Lee Brennan (Trillick).

Subs

16. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)
17. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)
18. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)
19. Conan Grugan (Omagh)
20. Conal McCann (Killyclogher)
21. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran)
22. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)
23. Ciaran McLaughlin (Omagh)
24. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
25. Tonan O’Neill (Omagh)
26. Liam Rafferty (Galbally).

