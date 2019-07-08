This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newly-promoted Villa agree to pay Bournemouth €22.3m for defender Mings

The 26-year-old centre-half was a key player on loan at the Birmingham club last season.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4716164
Mings in the new Villa shirt.
Image: Twitter/Tyrone Mings
Mings in the new Villa shirt.
Mings in the new Villa shirt.
Image: Twitter/Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth in a reported £20 million (€22.3m) deal.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa, helping them seal promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.

He made 18 appearances for the club, scoring two goals, as they finished fifth in the Championship and went on to beat Derby in the play-off final.

“We’re really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis,” Villa boss Dean Smith said.

“I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League.

He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game.”

The 26-year-old centre-back spent four years with Bournemouth, joining from Ipswich for £8m in 2015, but made just 23 appearances before being sent to Villa Park in January.

