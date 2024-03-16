Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane return for Tyrone to relegate Monaghan

Tyrone 1-19

Monaghan 2-13

MONAGHAN’S DECADE-LONG stay in Division 1 is over after this narrow defeat in Omagh to Tyrone.

In extra-time the points could have went either way, with chances for both sides, but in the end Tyrone got the slice of luck after Monaghan had whittled a seven-point deficit down to the minimum.

With so much on the line, both teams had to go for it. Conor McManus made his first start of the season for Monaghan. It was the same for Cathal McShane and Kieran McGeary of Tyrone.

The evening belonged though, to Darragh Canavan. He was simply immense in the opening half, scoring 1-4. His goal was a perfect illustration of how teams at the very top end punish mistakes.

Monaghan’s Darren Hughes had a shot attempt slice short and wide. But Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan pursued the ball, kept it in and launched a massive kick downfield to Canavan.

He carried straight to goal with Miceál Bannigan – no slouch by the way – in pursuit. Bannigan couldn’t make it. Canavan couldn’t completely keep control either but booted the loose ball to the net.

Monaghan’s goal in the first five minutes through Jack McCarron had been cancelled out.

In the second half, McManus took it upon himself to rescue their top-flight status. He hit five second half points, two of them from marks and torched his marker, Padraig Hampsey.

Monaghan’s cause was further helped with a storming run through the middle by Andrew Woods before dishing off to Killian Lavelle to punch into the net just on the hour mark.

But the tiny things mattered. Gary Mohan went to have a shot and Canavan worked back to smother the shot. David Garland came on, won a mark, and sent the effort wide.

Darren McCurry had one of the final says, with a sliced effort from the outside of the left to settle the issue.

And in the meantime, a heroes’ return was extended to Mattie Donnelly, who came on as a second half sub, seven months after rupturing a posterior cruciate ligament.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darragh Canavan 1-6, (3f), Darren McCurry 0-6 (3f, 1x mark), Kieran McGeary 0-2, Ben Cullen, Cathal McShane, Aodhan Donaghy, Ciaran Daly, Joe Oguz 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: Jack McCarron 1-4 (4f), Conor McManus 0-6 (2x marks), Killian Lavelle 1-0, Conor McCarthy, Miceál Bannigan, Ciaran McNulty 0-1 each

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Conall Devlin (Dungannon) 3. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland) 4. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran)

5. Ben Cullen (Edendork) 15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) 7. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan) 9. Aodhan Donaghy (Lochmacrory)

10. Ciaran Daly (Trillick) 11. Seanie O‘Donnell (Trillick) 12. Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork) 14. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) 24. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

Subs:

6. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick) for McGeary (43m)

17. Ruairi Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) for McShane (57m)

18. Aidan Clarke (Omagh) for Hampsey (65m)

22. Lorcan McGarrity (Carrickmore) for Daly (75m)

Monaghan

1. Darren McDonnell (Clontibret)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay) 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton) 4. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown)

21. Jason Irwin (Oram) 6. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret) 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

25. Michael McCarville (Scotstown) 9. Darren Hughes (Scotstown)

10. Dessie Ward (Ballybay) 11. Miceál Bannigan (Annaghmullen) 12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

20. Conor McManus (Clontibret) 14. Jack McCarron (Scotstown) 15. Ciaran McNulty (Inniskeen)

Subs:

5. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland) for Irwin (HT).

13. Gary Mohan (Truagh) for McCarville (45m)

22. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen) for McNulty (50m)

8. Joel Wilson (Annaghmullen) for McAnespie (57m)

18. David Garland (Donaghmoyne) for Ward (69m)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)