Late rally from Monaghan knocks Tyrone out

MONAGHAN: 2-17

TYRONE: 1-18

RYAN O’TOOLE’S NAME becomes the latest to be sent up in flares as he took the difficult option and shot Monaghan into the lead deep into injury time to defeat Tyrone.

The Red Hands looked very comfortable at half time, 1-10 to 0-8 in front, but a sensational second half display by Monaghan, most notably by O’Toole, Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus puts them into the Ulster semi-final.

Darragh Canavan’s early goal had the home side in the driving seat, but a superb second half defensive display, along with a goal from the excellent Stephen O’Hanlon brought this contest right down to the wire.

The teams were level four times in the closing quarter of an hour and it looked as if O’Toole might send the game into extra-time when presented with a chance late on, but he instead went for glory and drilled low past Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan to win it all.

More to follow….

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McManus 0-9, 8f, Ryan O’Toole 1-1, Stephen O’Hanlon 1-0, Conor McCarthy 0-2, Jack McCarron 0-2f, Kieran Duffy, Michael Bannigan, Shane Carey 0-1 each

Scorers for Tyrone: Darragh Canavan 1-5, 1f, Darren McCurry 0-5, 3f, Matthew Donnelly 0-3, Conor Meyler 0-2, Conn Kilpatrick, Niall Sludden 0-1 each, Niall Morgan 0-1, 1x’45′

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran), 4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

5. Conor Meyler (Omagh), 6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran), 7. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Frank Burns (Pomeroy), 11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe), 12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

Subs:

25. Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran) for O’Neill (46)

26. Niall Sludden (Dromore) for McGeary (61)

17. Ruairi Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) for Donnelly (62)

21. Michael McGleenan (Eglish) for Burns (66)

23. Cormac Munroe (Carrickmore) for McKernan (73)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Thomas McPhillips (Latton), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)

5. Conor Boyle (Clontibret), 20. Karl O’Connell (Tyholland), 7. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown)

8. Darren Hughes (Scotstown), 9. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)

10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), 11. Michael Bannigan (Annaghmullan), 12. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Karl Gallagher (Emyvale), 15. Conor McManus (Clontibret)

Subs:

19. Shane Carey (Scotstown) for McPhillips (34)

23. Kieran Hughes (Scotstown) for Darren Hughes (41)

17. Sean Jones (Inniskeen) for McCarron (54)

6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay) for O’Connell (77)

21. Fintan Kelly (Clones) for O’Toole (77)

Referee: Niall Cullen (Erne Gaels)

