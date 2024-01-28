Darragh Canavan lights up Healy Park with virtuoso performance for 14-man Tyrone

Tyrone 0-17

Roscommon 1-11

TYRONE GOT OFF the mark with an opening day win over Roscommon at O’Neill’s Healy Park, inspired by the brilliant Darragh Canavan.

Reduced to 14 men following the dismissal of midfielder Conn Kilpatrick sent off at the start of the second half, the Red Hand faced a crisis, but ace finisher Canavan came to the rescue, hitting eight points, including six in a resurgent second half whole playing into a strong wind.

Canavan had just edged the home side in front when Donie Smith grabbed a 14th-minute goal, collecting a long ball from Daire Cregg to beat Niall Morgan with a precision finish at the butt of a post.

Ciaran Daly, one of six Tyrone league debutants, notched his second point, with Canavan and Niall Devlin also on target, but the Rossies were dangerous and effective on the breakaway, responding with scores from Evan Flynn, Murtagh and Cian Connolly to keep their noses in front

However, it was Tyrone who finished the half strongly with three points to get their noses back in front, Seanie O’Donnell’s mark followed by another debut score from Ben Cullen, before Niall Devlin hit the lead score in stoppage time, sending his side in with a 0-10 to 1-6 lead.

With midfielder Dylan Ruane out of the game on a black card for the first nine minutes of the second half, Roscommon defended in numbers, but Tyrone were reduced to 14 when Kilpatrick was shown a straight red card on 39 minutes.

But a spectacular salvo from Canavan saw him flash over four superb scores to push his side four ahead by the 52nd minute.

Roscommon were struggling to deal with Tyrone’s running game, and while Ketih Doyle and Murtagh did hit the target, it was an energised home side that was now in control of the contest.

Brian Kennedy took on the extra responsibility in the absence of his midfield partner, and Tyrone defended strongly in the face of a late Roscommon onslaught.

Cian Connolly punched to the net but saw the goal ruled out for a square ball infringement, and Murtagh narrowed the gap to three in a frantic finish, but the home side held out.

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Devlin; P Hampsey (0-1), A Clarke; C Quinn, M McKernan (0-1), T Quinn; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; N Devlin (0-2), P Harte, B Cullen (0-1); S O’Donnell (0-1, m), D Canavan (0-8, 2f), C Daly (0-3).

Subs: R Canavan for Devlin (55), D Mulgrew for C Quinn (63), J Donaghy for Cullen (74)

Roscommon: C Carroll; D Murray, E Flynn (0-1), N Higgins; N Daly (0-1), C Walsh, E McCormack; K Doyle (0-1), D Ruane; C Connolly (0-1), D Smith (1-0), D Cregg; D Murtagh (0-5, 4f), C Lennon (0-1), C Cox.

Subs: R Dolan for Higgins (49), L Glennon for Flynn (51), A McDermott for Lennon (55), A Glennon for Cox (59), J Fitzpatrick (0-1) for Walsh (66)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).