This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harte shuffles deck as Tyrone set sights on another McKenna Cup win

Familiar faces included for Saturday’s evening’s pre-season decider.

By Niall Kelly Friday 17 Jan 2020, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 900 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4969358
Tyrone: bidding for eighth McKenna Cup in nine years.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO
Tyrone: bidding for eighth McKenna Cup in nine years.
Tyrone: bidding for eighth McKenna Cup in nine years.
Image: Philip Magowan/INPHO

NIALL MORGAN RETURNS in goal as Tyrone bid to extend their stranglehold on the McKenna Cup with victory over Monaghan.

Mickey Harte has shuffled his deck again for Saturday evening’s final in the Athletic Grounds, making a total of 10 changes from the side which beat Down.

A Tyrone win would see them clinch the pre-season title for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan McNamee, Ben McDonnell, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns all feature again having started in last weekend’s semi-final.

But it’s all change otherwise with Morgan, Michael Cassidy, Tiernan McCann and Conor Meyler among those to return to the starting XV.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Bernard Allen will lead the line as Offaly bid to win the O’Byrne Cup for the first time in 22 years.

The Faithful take on Longford in O’Connor Park, Tullamore at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Tyrone SF v Monaghan

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Conor Quinn (Galbally)
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy Plunketts)

5. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)
6. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)
7. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

8. Ben McDonnell (Errigan Ciarán)
9. Conan Grugan (Omagh)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
11. David Mulgrew (Ardboe)
12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy Plunketts)

13. Ronan McHugh (Aghyaran)
14. Frank Burns (Pomeroy Plunketts)
15. Daniel Kerr (Galbally)

Offaly SF v Longford

1. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)
3. Eoin Rigney (Rhode)
4. Niall Darby (Rhode)

5. Cian Donohoe (St Brigid’s)
6. Shane Nally (Ferbane)
7. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

8. Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert)
9. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

10. Eoin Carroll (Cappincur)
11. Conor McNamee (Rhode)
12. Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Anton Sullivan (Rhode)
14. Bernard Allen (Tubber)
15. Ruairi McNamee (Rhode)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie