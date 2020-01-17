Harte shuffles deck as Tyrone set sights on another McKenna Cup win

Tyrone: bidding for eighth McKenna Cup in nine years.

NIALL MORGAN RETURNS in goal as Tyrone bid to extend their stranglehold on the McKenna Cup with victory over Monaghan.

Mickey Harte has shuffled his deck again for Saturday evening’s final in the Athletic Grounds, making a total of 10 changes from the side which beat Down.

A Tyrone win would see them clinch the pre-season title for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

Hugh Pat McGeary, Ronan McNamee, Ben McDonnell, Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns all feature again having started in last weekend’s semi-final.

But it’s all change otherwise with Morgan, Michael Cassidy, Tiernan McCann and Conor Meyler among those to return to the starting XV.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Bernard Allen will lead the line as Offaly bid to win the O’Byrne Cup for the first time in 22 years.

The Faithful take on Longford in O’Connor Park, Tullamore at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Tyrone SF v Monaghan

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Conor Quinn (Galbally)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy Plunketts)

5. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

6. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe)

7. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

8. Ben McDonnell (Errigan Ciarán)

9. Conan Grugan (Omagh)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

11. David Mulgrew (Ardboe)

12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy Plunketts)

13. Ronan McHugh (Aghyaran)

14. Frank Burns (Pomeroy Plunketts)

15. Daniel Kerr (Galbally)

Offaly SF v Longford

1. Paddy Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

3. Eoin Rigney (Rhode)

4. Niall Darby (Rhode)

5. Cian Donohoe (St Brigid’s)

6. Shane Nally (Ferbane)

7. Jordan Hayes (Edenderry)

8. Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert)

9. Michael Brazil (Tullamore)

10. Eoin Carroll (Cappincur)

11. Conor McNamee (Rhode)

12. Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

14. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

15. Ruairi McNamee (Rhode)

