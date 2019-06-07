Two changes as Tyrone get set for heavyweight clash against Donegal

Mickey Harte: hoping to steer Tyrone to a third provincial final in four years.

MICKEY HARTE MAKES two changes to the Tyrone team as last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists bid to book their place in another Ulster decider.

Michael McKernan is named to start Saturday’s semi-final against Donegal at corner-back (throw-in 5pm, BBC) and Connor McAliskey gets the nod at corner-forward.

Hugh Pat McGeary and Rory Brennan are the two set to miss out from the starting XV which beat Antrim a fortnight ago.

The Red Hand were provincial champions in 2016 and again in 2017, but their three-in-a-row bid was derailed by Monaghan in the Ulster quarter-finals last year.

Tyrone had their revenge on their northern neighbours before the summer was out, beating Monaghan in the All-Ireland semi-finals before ultimately coming up short against champions Dublin.

Tyrone (SF v Donegal)

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

7. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

8. Colm Cavanagh (Moy)

9. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Matthew Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

13. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe’s)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

15. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)

