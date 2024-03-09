Advertisement
Action from today's Westmeath and Antrim game. Leah Scholes/INPHO
around the grounds

Tyrone fire 8-16 in Ulster U20 opener, Westmeath defeat Antrim in Division 1 hurling tie

There were also Ulster U20 victories today for Armagh and Derry.
0
576
52 minutes ago

Results

GAA Hurling League

Division 1B

  • Westmeath 2-18 Antrim 1-15

Division 2A

  • Kildare 1-21 Kerry 1-14

Division 3A

  • Cavan 2-13 Armagh 0-16

Division 3B

  • Fermanagh 1-13 Lancashire 1-8
  • Longford 2-15 Leitrim 1-7

Ulster U20 Football Championship

Round 1

  • Antrim 0-7 Tyrone 8-16
  • Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 1-10
  • Down 1-9 Derry 2-14

*****

WESTMEATH CLAIMED THEIR first victory of the hurling league in Division 1B, as they overcame Antrim at home in Mullingar this afternoon.

Having been hammered by Galway in their opener, Westmeath had produced strong, competitive displays in losing at home to Limerick  by six points and running Tipperary to seven points last time out in Thurles.

And Joe Fortune saw his team get points on the board in the league table with this 2-18 to 1-15 success.

niall-mckenna-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Niall McKenna celebrates scoring a goal for Antrim. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Eoin Keyes and Davy Glennon both bagged goals for the winners, while David Williams contributed eight points. Keyes netted in the first half as Westmeath were in front 1-12 to 1-8 at the break, Niall McKenna striking Antrim’s goal. Glennon’s second-half  goal proved the key score in pushing Westmeath over the line.

Next Saturday sees Westmeath away to Dublin in Parnell Park, while Antrim are at home to Tipperary in Corrigan Park.

Tyrone crashed home eight goals as they defeated Antrim by 33 points in their Ulster U20 football opener, Eoin McElholm weighing in with a hat-trick.

Tyrone were in front 4-5 to 0-5 at half-time with Gavin Potter, Oisin Gormley, McElholm and Conor Owens (penalty) all finding the net. Further goals arrived in the second half for Tyrone from Cormac Devlin, McElholm (2) and Owens.

Elsewhere in the Round 1 clashes, Armagh saw off Fermanagh by six points with James Austin scoring the only goal of the game. Derry were too strong for Down, enjoying an eight-point success with Oisin Doherty and Johnny McGuckian raising their green flags, David Ruddy netting in response for Down.

Elsewhere in the hurling league in Division 2A, Kildare got their first win of the league as they had seven points to spare over Kerry at Manguard Park, 1-21 to 1-14 victors. The  victory lifts them off the bottom of the table as they jump ahead of Kerry and Meath.

In Division 3A, Cavan saw off Armagh by three points, while in Division 3B, there were victories for the table-toppers Fermanagh and Longford, over Lancashire and Leitrim respectively.

