Tyrone fire 8-16 in Ulster U20 opener, Westmeath defeat Antrim in Division 1 hurling tie

Results

GAA Hurling League

Division 1B

Westmeath 2-18 Antrim 1-15

Division 2A

Kildare 1-21 Kerry 1-14

Division 3A

Cavan 2-13 Armagh 0-16

Division 3B

Fermanagh 1-13 Lancashire 1-8

Longford 2-15 Leitrim 1-7

Ulster U20 Football Championship

Round 1

Antrim 0-7 Tyrone 8-16

Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 1-10

Down 1-9 Derry 2-14

*****

WESTMEATH CLAIMED THEIR first victory of the hurling league in Division 1B, as they overcame Antrim at home in Mullingar this afternoon.

Having been hammered by Galway in their opener, Westmeath had produced strong, competitive displays in losing at home to Limerick by six points and running Tipperary to seven points last time out in Thurles.

And Joe Fortune saw his team get points on the board in the league table with this 2-18 to 1-15 success.

Niall McKenna celebrates scoring a goal for Antrim. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Eoin Keyes and Davy Glennon both bagged goals for the winners, while David Williams contributed eight points. Keyes netted in the first half as Westmeath were in front 1-12 to 1-8 at the break, Niall McKenna striking Antrim’s goal. Glennon’s second-half goal proved the key score in pushing Westmeath over the line.

Next Saturday sees Westmeath away to Dublin in Parnell Park, while Antrim are at home to Tipperary in Corrigan Park.

Ulster U20 Football Championship R1 - Full Time



Tír Eoghain 8-16 (40)

Aontroim 0-7 (7)



Our Under 20 Footballers secured a comfortable win in the opening round of the @EirGrid @UlsterGAA Championship this afternoon.#UlsterGAA pic.twitter.com/ZEgxbaGICR — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) March 9, 2024

Tyrone crashed home eight goals as they defeated Antrim by 33 points in their Ulster U20 football opener, Eoin McElholm weighing in with a hat-trick.

Tyrone were in front 4-5 to 0-5 at half-time with Gavin Potter, Oisin Gormley, McElholm and Conor Owens (penalty) all finding the net. Further goals arrived in the second half for Tyrone from Cormac Devlin, McElholm (2) and Owens.

Elsewhere in the Round 1 clashes, Armagh saw off Fermanagh by six points with James Austin scoring the only goal of the game. Derry were too strong for Down, enjoying an eight-point success with Oisin Doherty and Johnny McGuckian raising their green flags, David Ruddy netting in response for Down.

Elsewhere in the hurling league in Division 2A, Kildare got their first win of the league as they had seven points to spare over Kerry at Manguard Park, 1-21 to 1-14 victors. The victory lifts them off the bottom of the table as they jump ahead of Kerry and Meath.

In Division 3A, Cavan saw off Armagh by three points, while in Division 3B, there were victories for the table-toppers Fermanagh and Longford, over Lancashire and Leitrim respectively.