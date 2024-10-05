Hatton ties St Andrews course record to close in on Dunhill Links hat-trick

TWO-TIME CHAMPION Tyrrell Hatton tied the St Andrews course record of 61 to lead the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot heading into Sunday’s final round.

Hatton, who is seeking to become the first man to win the tournament three times, made an eagle and nine birdies on Saturday to reach 22-under par.

The Englishman also leads the pro-am team event alongside his father Jeff on 38-under.

Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts sits second on the leaderboard after making an albatross at the par-five 16th at Kingsbarns on his way to a third straight 65 of the week, while Frenchman Tom Vaillant is three off the lead at 19-under.

Tom McKibbin shot a third-round 66 to move into a tie for 22nd place on 12-under par, one shot ahead of Pádraig Harrington, who shot 68 on Saturday.

Rory McIlroy, who was playing alongside his father Gerry on his 65th birthday, is a shot further back on -10 after a 68, as is Shane Lowry,

After playing one round at each of St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, those left in the field all take on the Old Course at St Andrews on Sunday.

Among the amateurs taking part this year were PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf series, fuelling speculation a breakthrough could be imminent in negotiations over the future of the sport.

However, they will not be in action on Sunday after their teams finished well outside the 20 pro-am teams that advance.

– © AFP 2024