Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Tyrrell goes straight from 7s to 15s squad as Ireland wait on injured trio

Eimear Considine will face a fitness test later this week, while Cliodhna Moloney is progressing through concussion RTP protocols.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 12:15 PM
37 minutes ago 749 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4991633
Considine, left, is nursing a knock leading to a call-up for Sevens star Tyrrell.
UNCAPPED ULSTER FLANKER Neve Jones is among three additions to the Ireland squad this week as injury cover ahead of Sunday’s Women’s Six Nations clash against Wales in Donnybrook (kick-off 1pm).

The opening round 18-14 win over Scotland came at the cost of injury for Cliodhna Moloney (HIA) and out-half Ellen Murphy (calf). 

Head coach Adam Griggs will hope to have Eimear Considine back available after a knock kept her out of action on Sunday.

Griggs will announce his team on Friday, leaving the Clare woman a chance to prove her fitness on Thursday, but Hannah Tyrrell has joined the 27-strong squad after a fortnight away on Sevens duty in Hamilton and Sydney.

Jones is called into the group as cover while Wasps hooker Moloney progresses through her return to play protocols.

Grand Slam-winning scrum-half Larissa Muldoon steps in as cover for Murphy, who was hobbling on one leg when Scotland pressed to take the lead only to cough up an intercept for 18-year-old Beibhinn Parsons to return for Sunday’s match-winning try.

The powerful 19-year-old back row Dorothy Wall will hope to win her second cap after amassing 19 tackles in just 40 minutes as a replacement for captain Ciara Griffin. The skipper was withdrawn at the interval due to illness, but is expected to be fully fit this weekend.

Ireland Women’s Squad to face Wales, Women’s Six Nations 2020

Backs:                  

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)    
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)         
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)    
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)    
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)   
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)   
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/ IQ Rugby)  
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster) 
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster) 

Forwards:           

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)      
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster) 
Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)             
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)            
Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)    
Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)         
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)    
Neve Jones (Malone/ Ulster) *
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)          
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)        
Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)         
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster) 
Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)    

Read next:

