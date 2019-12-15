This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyson Fury splits with trainer ahead of upcoming Wilder rematch

The British boxer and Ben Davison have parted ways.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,049 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4934628
Tyson Fury with former trainer Ben Davison.
Image: Gene Blevins
Tyson Fury with former trainer Ben Davison.
Tyson Fury with former trainer Ben Davison.
Image: Gene Blevins

TYSON FURY HAS split with trainer Ben Davison.

The news comes ahead of the British heavyweight’s highly anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder in early 2020.

The pair had been working together since the start of 2018, with the trainer playing a huge part in the former world champion’s return.

“Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer,” Davison tweeted today.

“Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end.

“HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”

Fury and Wilder are set to face off on 22 February 2020, after their last bout in December 2018 — an epic 12-round showdown in LA — ended in a controversial split decision draw.

And Fury is now on the hunt for a new coach for the showdown.

The42 Team

