Tyson Fury splits with trainer ahead of upcoming Wilder rematch

TYSON FURY HAS split with trainer Ben Davison.

The news comes ahead of the British heavyweight’s highly anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder in early 2020.

The pair had been working together since the start of 2018, with the trainer playing a huge part in the former world champion’s return.

“Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer,” Davison tweeted today.

“Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers, which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end.

“HOWEVER, we remain friends and he will SMASH the DOSSER!!”

Fury and Wilder are set to face off on 22 February 2020, after their last bout in December 2018 — an epic 12-round showdown in LA — ended in a controversial split decision draw.

And Fury is now on the hunt for a new coach for the showdown.

