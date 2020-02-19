This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The biggest heavyweight fight of the last 50 years,' Fury labels rematch with Wilder

This weekend sees the pair face off once again in Las Vegas.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,041 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5013270
Fury arriving at the MGM Grand.
Image: Isaac Brekken
Fury arriving at the MGM Grand.
Fury arriving at the MGM Grand.
Image: Isaac Brekken

TYSON FURY HAS Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch with Deontay Wilder “the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division” as he enjoyed a rousing reception in Las Vegas.

Fury received a hero’s welcome as he arrived at the MGM Grand to kick off fight week.

The Mancunian’s reception was rapturous compared to champion Wilder’s, with fans from both sides of the Atlantic cheering and applauding his entrance.

Fury, decked out in a typically colourful bespoke suit bearing hundreds of motifs featuring his own face – and a message about mental health – provided language to match as he turned the air blue.

“I’m very happy so many people have turned out for this event,” he said.

Grabbing the microphone, the Gypsy King roared: “Who’s ready for a f****** war? Let’s go!

I’ve done everything correctly in training camp, I’ve been over here for 10 weeks and I feel on fire. I’m ready for anything they chuck at me. I cannot wait for Saturday.

“This is the biggest fight of the last 50 years in the heavyweight division with two men putting it on the line. The fans will be the winners because we both have a lot to lose. It’s going to be an entertaining fight.”

Fury added: “I’m still predicting a second-round knockout, 100%.”

fury-wilder-boxing Deontay Wilder. Source: Isaac Brekken

Wilder, for his part, believes he will go on to make history.

The American, who was largely out-boxed by Fury in December 2018 but salvaged a draw by twice knocking down the challenger, possesses stunning power which he believes will see him retain his belts yet again.

Greatness lies in me,” he said. “It will be an amazing feeling, my 11th consecutive title defence.

“I’m tied now with my idol, Muhammad Ali, and once I’ve beaten Fury with a devastating knockout I will go on even further to break the record and do more amazing things.

“My goal is for there to be one champion, one face, one name in the division.

“I’m in pursuit of that and I’m looking forward to fulfilling my goals and dreams.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie