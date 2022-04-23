Fury beats Whyte to retain WBC heavyweight crown in front of 94,000 at Wembley

TYSON FURY ENJOYED a happy homecoming as he retained his WBC heavyweight title with a sensational sixth-round stoppage of British rival Dillian Whyte at a packed out Wembley Stadium.

In his first fight on UK soil since August 2018, Fury was treated to a hero’s welcome by a 94,000 capacity crowd and largely dictated the tempo before ending proceedings in devastating fashion.

A vicious uppercut caught Whyte flush on the chin before he was disdainfully pushed over on to his back, and while the mandatory challenger beat the count, referee Mark Lyson waved off the fight.

Whyte could have few complaints at a halt being called with just one second remaining before the fight reached the midway point as he was clearly on unsteady legs after the bout’s first significant strike.

The 6ft 9in Fury (now 32-0-1, 23KOs) was able to use his considerable height and reach advantage to keep Whyte at bay while the challenger was made to look clumsy and cumbersome in contrast to his foe.

TYSON FURY JUST DID THE DANG THING 🤯 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/TzcQhlvO5r — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022

Whyte, cut over his right eye after an accidental clash of heads, was first installed as the WBC’s number one contender nearly four years ago but he was unable to impose himself as he found himself tied up whenever he attempted to close the distance.

Fury has repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that he would end his glittering career and, after treating the crowd to a rendition of Don McLean’s American Pie following his win, he said: “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King.”

If this is the finish then a highlight-reel punch in front of a post-war British record crowd is a satisfying climax to the career of a modern great, even if much-anticipated showdowns against WBA, IBF and WBO titlist Oleksandr Usyk or another domestic rival in Anthony Joshua go begging.

“Dillian is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion,” Fury added afterwards.

“Unfortunately, he had to fight me tonight. You are not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you are messing with the best man on the planet.”

On the undercard, Kurt Walker defeated Stefan Nicolae on points. The Irish Olympian scored a knockdown in Round 2, but the bout went the four-round distance and he triumphed 40-35 to remain undefeated.

- Additional reporting from – © AFP 2022