Monday 23 December, 2019
Fury and new trainer an 'excellent match' ahead of Wilder rematch

Andy Lee feels a change in trainer will lead to a different mindset for Tyson Fury when he faces Deontay Wilder again in 2020.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Dec 2019, 3:35 PM
Tyson Fury and former trainer Ben Davison.
TYSON FURY’S SWITCH to work with SugarHill Steward will see a change in his approach for the heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder, according to Andy Lee.

Ben Davison was in Fury’s corner for the first meeting with WBC champion Wilder, back in December 2018. The challenger was knocked down twice in a contest that finished as a contentious split-decision draw.

The Briton has boxed just twice since, beating Tom Schwarz in a hurry in June before labouring to a points triumph over Otto Wallin three months later, despite suffering a nasty cut above his right eye.

Davison was still his trainer for both fights but Fury has now opted to work with Steward, who is the nephew of the Hall of Fame trainer Emmanuel, instead.

Former middleweight world champion Lee will also form part of the team – and he expects a more ruthless mindset for the second meeting with Wilder, which is set to take place in February 2020.

“I think it’s an excellent match. SugarHill emphasises a lot on balance and being strong with the jab,” Lee said during an appearance on the 5 Live Boxing Podcast.

“I think Tyson, for the Wilder fight, will have to do what he does – feint, move, be tricky, unpredictable – but also have a little more authority in his punches.

“He hurt Wilder several times first time around. With SugarHill in the corner, if he has him hurt again, I think you will see Tyson going for the finish.”

Lee admitted it was a “shame” how the working relationship between Fury and Davison had come to an end, though the latter did write on social media that the pair will remain friends.

“I haven’t seen anything from either on why they split up,” Lee said. “I don’t know; it seems a bit knee-jerk.

“My role is basically to be another set of eyes, to give advice where I can, if I see something I think can be improved or worked on.

“You can’t serve too many masters in boxing. There can’t be dissenting voices. It could always be difficult having two main coaches in a camp. So I guess that was Ben’s decision.

“It’s a shame it’s gone this way as Tyson and Ben have been one of the great stories of the past few years with Tyson coming back from the abyss.”

