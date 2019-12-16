Tyson Fury confirms new trainer after split with Davison

TYSON FURY HAS teamed up with Sugar Hill after it was confirmed he and previous trainer Ben Davison had parted company on Sunday.

The former World heavyweight champion had staged much of his lauded career comeback under the tutelage of Davison, 27, who was also credited with helping Fury to work himself back into fighting shape following a two-and-a-half-year absence due to a backdated doping ban and mental health issues.

Davison first trained Fury for his controversial draw with WBC World heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as well as for his two subsequent victories over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin, but the ‘Gypsy King’ will reunite with Hill, with whom he trained at Detroit’s famed Kronk Gym at the beginning of the decade, ahead of his rematch with Wilder on 22 February.

Sugar Hill, Tyson Fury, Emanuel Steward and Andy Lee.

‘Sugar’ Hill, whose original name is Javan Hill (he now officially goes by SugarHill Steward), is a nephew of the late, great trainer Emanuel Steward, previous owner of Kronk.

Fury trained under Hill and his Hall-of-Fame uncle nine years ago alongside one of Steward’s favourite protégés, Limerick’s Andy Lee, a cousin of the British heavyweight.

Steward passed away in 2012, leaving a number of his disciples to train several Kronk fighters. Hill’s greatest coaching accomplishment in Steward’s absence was arguably the five-year World light-heavyweight title reign of Adonis Stevenson between 2013 and 2018.