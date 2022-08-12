Tyson Fury's latest retirement U-Turn sees him wish the sport 'bon voyage'

TYSON FURY HAS chosen his 34th birthday to announce his latest retirement from boxing having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.

Fury, who still holds the WBC world heavyweight title, was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua that takes place on Saturday week, but that prospect is back in doubt.

As recently as Tuesday, Fury insisted his most recent spell in retirement was over in order to set up a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora and he even claimed to have appointed Isaac Lowe as his trainer.

But that plan appears to have been abandoned following posts published on Twitter and Instagram.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations Iv finaly decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” he wrote.

Oleksandr Usyk (above) will face Anthony Joshua. Source: PA

“Massive shoutout to @parisfury1 who helped me more than anyone. & most of all thankyou God

“See you all on the other side you big dossers 2008-2022”.

Usyk and Joshua clash in Jeddah for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts that the Ukrainian seized from his rival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.