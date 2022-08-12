Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 24°C Friday 12 August 2022
Advertisement

Tyson Fury's latest retirement U-Turn sees him wish the sport 'bon voyage'

The WBC world heavyweight champion was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua that takes place on Saturday week

By Press Association Friday 12 Aug 2022, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,014 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5839487
Tyson Fury.
Image: PA
Tyson Fury.
Tyson Fury.
Image: PA

TYSON FURY HAS chosen his 34th birthday to announce his latest retirement from boxing having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.

Fury, who still holds the WBC world heavyweight title, was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua that takes place on Saturday week, but that prospect is back in doubt.

As recently as Tuesday, Fury insisted his most recent spell in retirement was over in order to set up a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora and he even claimed to have appointed Isaac Lowe as his trainer.

But that plan appears to have been abandoned following posts published on Twitter and Instagram.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations Iv finaly decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” he wrote.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-press-conference-four-seasons-hotel-london-at-park-lane Oleksandr Usyk (above) will face Anthony Joshua. Source: PA

“Massive shoutout to @parisfury1 who helped me more than anyone. & most of all thankyou God

“See you all on the other side you big dossers 2008-2022”.

Usyk and Joshua clash in Jeddah for the WBA, IBF and WBO belts that the Ukrainian seized from his rival at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie