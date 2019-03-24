Tyson Fury returning to the ring to face undefeated Schwarz in June Las Vegas bout

UNBEATEN BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT Tyson Fury will return to the ring against German Tom Schwarz on 15 June, fighting for the first time in Las Vegas, Nevada, promoter Top Rank confirmed this weekend.

Fury, 27-0 with 1 drawn and 19 knockouts, still labels himself the “lineal champion” despite vacating in 2016 the several versions of the heavyweight world title he won against Wladimir Klitschko four years ago.

He’ll be fighting for the first time since a controversial split-decision draw at Los Angeles in December against American Deontay Wilder, who retained his World Boxing Council belt.

Fury has since signed a deal with Top Rank and US broadcaster ESPN, which will carry the June bout — a deal that slowed plans for a rematch with Wilder.

Schwarz, 24, brings a record of 24-0 with 16 knockouts to the bout, but the towering 240-pounder is taking a massive step up in quality and has fought only twice outside of Germany — both times in the Czech Republic.

ESPN reported that Top Rank has the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on hold for the date, with the Nevada State Athletic Commission scheduled to consider the request on March 27.

But ESPN reported there remained a chance the fight could be held at an MGM Resorts International property, either the MGM Grand Garden Arena or the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: