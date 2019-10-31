This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fury not ruling out WWE return after debut win in Saudi Arabia - but Wilder next in February

After his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury will now prepare for a rematch against Deontay Wilder.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 10:07 PM
44 minutes ago 1,479 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4874543
Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, who was victorious on his WWE debut.
TYSON FURY REFUSED to rule out a return to wrestling after a successful WWE debut against Braun Strowman, though his immediate focus is on facing boxing rival Deontay Wilder next.

The former heavyweight world champion marked his first WWE appearance by beating Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, triumphing by count-out after a right hand knocked his opponent out of the ring.

Fury – who had walked to the ring in traditional Saudi dress – revealed afterwards that he is set to face Wilder on 22 February in a much-anticipated rematch of their dramatic bout in December 2018.

The first meeting between the pair finished in a controversial split-decision draw, Fury having climbed off the canvas in both the ninth and 12th rounds to make it through to the final bell.

Questioned over the possibility of wrestling again in the future, the Briton told WWE: ”I’ve got a big fella called Deontay Wilder to see to on 22 February, then we will see where we go from there.”

Source: WWE/YouTube

Strowman – known as the ‘Monster Among Men’ – delivered a degree of retribution after their clash on Thursday, slamming the victorious Fury after the bell.

Still, the boxer enjoyed the whole experience, adding that the “cheap shot” was all part of life in WWE.

“It was absolutely fantastic, a great experience. I’m really happy to be here, in Saudi Arabia, on a massive show,” Fury said.

“Braun is definitely the ‘Monster Among Men’. When I hit him with that piledriving right hand, I can’t believe he got back up and slammed me to the floor!

Source: WWE/YouTube

“It was a bit of a cheap shot after the bell, but what can we do? It’s the WWE!”

Fury had recently revealed he expects to retire from boxing in 2020. His plan is to have three bouts next year, the first of which will be against reigning WBC champion Wilder.

