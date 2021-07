Cork, Tipperary and Westmeath name sides for provincial semi-finals

THE CORK U20 side to play Kerry in Thursday’s Munster football semi-final has been named.

The team includes Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, both of whom appeared off the bench in Cork’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final victory over Dublin last week.

Cahalane, Darragh Cashman, Adam Walsh-Murphy and Conor Corbett all started in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor final win over Galway.

Cork’s clash against Kerry will be televised live by TG4 at 7.30pm tomorrow.

The Tipperary and Westmeath U20 football teams to face Waterford and Offaly respectively have also been announced.

Tipperary face Waterford in the other Munster semi-final at Semple Stadium tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Westmeath’s side for the Leinster football semi-final against the Faithful at TEG Cusack Park includes six players from Coralstown Kinnegad.

Cork

1. Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig)

2. Colm O’Donovan (Newcestown), 3. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada), 4. Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg).

5. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), 6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), 7. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet).

8. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s — captain), 9. Evan Cooke (Ballincollig).

10. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), 11. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), 12. Niall Hartnett (Douglas).

13. Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig), 14. Colin Walsh (Kanturk), 15. David Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs

16. Cian O’Leary (Douglas)

17. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

18. Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers)

19. Luke Horgan (Nemo Rangers)

20. Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshannig)

21. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)

22. Sean O’Sullivan (Adrigole)

23. Conor O’Hanlon (Buttevant)

24. Sean McDonnell (Mallow)

Tipperary

1. Callan Scully (Nenagh Eire Og)

2. Sean Daly (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), 3. Tadhg Condon (Clonmel Commercials), 4. Brian McKeon (Moyle Rovers)

5. Emmet Butler(Kilsheelan Kilcash), 6. Billy O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), 7. Leon Kennedy (Grangemockler-Ballyneale)

8. Cathal Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), 9. Kevin Grogan (Cahir)

10. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens), 11. Ryan Walsh (Fehtard), 12. Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swans)

13. Mark O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), 14 Barry Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials — captain)

Westmeath

1. Sam Martin (Coralstown Kinnegad)

2. Josh Gahan (Coralstown Kinnegad), 3. Charlie Drumm (The Downs), 4. Ciaran Daly (Coralstown Kinnegad)

5. Enda Gaffney (St Loman’s Mullingar), 6. Darragh Seery (Nalinagore), 7. Michael Byrne (Athlone)

8. Jack Murtagh (Milltown), 9. Ciaran Daly (Coralstown Kinnegad)

10. Shane Fleming (Coralstown Kinnegad), 11. Kevin O’Sullivan (The Downs), 12 Brandon Kelly (Miltownpass)

13. Jack Torpey (Coralstown Kinnegad), 14. Ben McGauran (Milltown), 15. Devin Hill (Killucan)