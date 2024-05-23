U20 GAA: Cork name team for Munster hurling final, Tyrone star wins Player of the Year

CORK HAVE NAMED their team for tomorrow night’s Munster U20 hurling final against Tipperary.

There is one change from their semi-final win over Clare: Timmy Wilk starts in midfield ahead of Tadhg O’Connell.

U20 football captain Hugh O’Connor retains his place in the starting team after making his debut for the county’s hurling team in that grade against the Banner.

Throw-in at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, is 8pm tomorrow, with live coverage on TG4.

Shea O'Hare. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Tyrone star Shea O’Hare has been announced as the EirGrid U20 GAA Football Player of the Year.

O’Hare was instrumental as Tyrone powered to All-Ireland U20 success for the second time in three years.

The Ardboe wing-back featured prominently on the scoresheet and was consistently excellent through the campaign which culminated in a 1-20 to 1-14 decider win over Kerry in Portlaoise on Sunday.

The Player of the Year award is selected by the Gaelic Writers Association, with Mayo’s Diarmuid O’Connor (2016) and Ruairí Canavan of Tyrone (2022) among the former winners.

Shea O'Hare is the EirGrid U20 Player of the Year 🙌🏻🏆



Comhghairdeas to Shea who has been recognised for his outstanding performances in the Ulster and All-Ireland Championships.#PoweringForward pic.twitter.com/e1BFz2W9zK — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) May 23, 2024

“Shea’s incredible defensive capabilities along with his attacking threat was extremely impressive throughout the campaign and he is a deserving recipient of the award,” Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, Michael Mahon, said.

“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this talented footballer.”

While there has been no word of a senior inter-county call-up for O’Hare, Gaelic Life are reporting that Eoin McElholm and Michael Rafferty have joined the Red Hand set-up.

Gavin Porter was announced as the Ulster Eirgrid U20 Player of the Year winner earlier this week, with Eamonn Armstrong (Meath), Shane McGinley (Roscommon) and Charlie Keating (Kerry) landing the other awards.

Cork (v Tipperary)

1. Paudie O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills)

2. Denis Cashman (Bride Rovers), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig, captain),

5. James Dwyer (Ballincollig), 6. Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers), 7. Ben Walsh (Killeagh)

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton), 9. Timmy Wilk (Cobh)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), 11. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 12. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket)

13. David Cremin (Midleton), 14. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 15. Jack Leahy (Dungourney)

Subs

16. Daniel O’Connell (Dromina)

17. James O’Brien (Fermoy)

18. Óran O’Regan (Erins Own)

19. Tadhg O’Connell (Ballincollig)

20. Peter O’Shea (Erins Own)

21. Adam O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

22. Ross O’ Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh)

23. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers)

24. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields).