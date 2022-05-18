Membership : Access or Sign Up
Outstanding players of the U20 provincial football championship awarded

Tyrone, Kildare, Kerry and Sligo were represented among the winners, which were announced today.

By Maurice Brosnan Wednesday 18 May 2022, 4:59 PM
A NUMBER OF players from the EirGrid GAA provincial U20 football championship have today been recognised for their displays this year.

Ruairi Canavan of Tyrone, Adam Fanning of Kildare, Joseph Keaney of Sligo, and Evan Looney of Kerry have been rewarded for their standout performances in their respective provincial championships.

Canavan, son of Peter, was superb for Tyrone as they conquered Ulster and went to beat Kildare in the All-Ireland final. He kicked seven points against Cavan in the Ulster decider. In Leinster, attacker Adam Fanning kicked four points during their final victory over Dublin. 

Joseph Keaney was a leading figure as Sligo secured a historic Connacht title for the first ever time at U20 or the old U21 grade. Evan Looney kicked a key score and was man of the match during Kerry’s Munster final win over Cork. 

Player of the Province

Ulster – Ruairi Canavan (Tyrone)
Munster –Evan Looney (Kerry)
Leinster – Adam Fanning (Kildare)
Connacht – Joseph Keaney (Sligo)

