5 Ireland players who can light up the U20 World Cup

THE IRELAND U20s open their World Championship campaign against England today [KO 12.30pm, Virgin 2] as Richie Murphy’s side look to build on their brilliant Grand Slam success earlier this year.

Today’s clash with England presents a testing Pool B opener, with Ireland also set to take on Australia and Fiji in South Africa.

Here, we look at five Ireland players who can make a big impression as the tournament returns for the first time since 2019.

Gus McCarthy

The captain of the squad, McCarthy is the latest in a long line of exciting hookers coming through at Leinster.

The former Blackrock student is an energetic presence in the Ireland pack and boasts good handling skills – something he’s keen to bring to the fore during this tournament.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ireland hooker Gus McCarthy. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy’s lineout work was a big part of Ireland’s success in the Six Nations and new “smart ball” technology on trail at these World Championships will put even more focus on his accuracy, as crooked throws – along with other infringements such as forward passes – are set to be fed immediately to TMOs.

Ruadhán Quinn

A young man tipped for big things with Munster. Last September, Quinn became the youngest player to represent the province in the professional era when at the age of just 18, he won his first senior cap against Zebre. He finished the season with three senior caps for Munster but it was the U20 Six Nations where Quinn really caught the eye.

At 6’3″ and 113kgs, Quinn put his size and power to good effect during Ireland’s Grand Slam run – scoring four tries, including a hat-trick away to Italy – and starting all five games at openside.

Sat the Leaving Cert in June, sat several Gloucester players on their asses in August.



Eighteen-year-old Ruadhán Quinn, surely soon to be christened ‘The Mighty Quinn’ if he hasn’t been already, is going to be a lot of fun for Munster fans. pic.twitter.com/UZ06MhYtEI — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) August 26, 2022

Born in Goatstown, Dublin, Quinn’s family relocated to Killaloe when he was three years old, and while he was late to the province’s underage rugby programmes, he quickly climbed the ladder, making his Munster debut in a pre-season friendly before playing a single club game at senior level. He hasn’t looked back since, and is primed to once again be a leading figure for Murphy’s side over the coming weeks.

Sam Prendergast

The star of the Grand Slam win, and the latest out-half to find themselves tipped to fill Johnny Sexton’s shoes. So far, he’s handled the attention impressively.

The youngest brother of Connacht and Ireland forward Cian, Prendergast is a nerveless place-kicker but it’s his temperament and talent with ball in hand that makes him such an exciting prospect – his stunning offload in the win against Wales catching the attention of All Black great Sonny Bill Williams. Prendergast was a sensation during the U20 Six Nations, his skillset and decision making key to Ireland’s Grand Slam run.

"Yes, I have been watching SBW and Leone Nakarawa highlights. Why do you ask?"



Class from Sam Prendergast 🔥



📽️ @IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/WblurVGvoq — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 4, 2023

Since then, he’s kicked on by winning his first two senior caps for Leinster, playing 80 minutes away to both the Lions and the Bulls and looking well able for the step up.

It didn’t take long for Prendergast’s name to enter the World Cup conversation but he’s probably in the right place for now. By heading to South Africa with the 20s, Prendergast can get more minutes under his belt and another strong tournament would leave him well-placed to push on at senior level with Leinster next season. The province believe Prendergast has a high ceiling and going by what he’s shown so far, it’s easy to see why.

Brian Gleeson

Another exciting young player coming through the ranks at Munster. Gleeson starts on the bench against England today as his preparations were hampered by injury, but the backrower can still play a big part for Ireland in the coming weeks – head coach Murphy has already indicated rotation will be key given the five-day turnaround between games.

Tom Maher / INPHO Flanker Brian Gleeson. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

A talented GAA player, he represented his native Tipperary in hurling at underage level, but hurling’s loss looks to have been rugby’s gain. One of Ireland’s most impressive performers across the Six Nations, Gleeson came though at Thurles RFC and Rockwell College, where he was coached by Denis Leamy, before joining Garryowen.

A strong ball-carrier, Gleeson started all five Six Nations games at number eight and was at his destructive best when Ireland beat England to claim the Grand Slam, scoring two tries (his third and fourth of the tournament) in a player of the match performance, before outlining his ambition of winning this World Cup in his post-match interview.

At just 19, Gleeson will be eligible for the U20s again next season, but he’s already a key leader in this squad and is highly rated at Munster, where he is set to step up to the province’s Academy programme next season.

Hugh Cooney

The Leinster man has all the attributes to be a top centre in the coming years. Cooney is strong in contact and boasts excellent footwork, starting all five Six Nations games in the 13 shirt.

The Clontarf man appears to be impressing the right people at Leinster, too. Cooney was one of three members of the U20 Grand Slam-winning squad [Cooney, McCarthy and scrum-half Fintan Gunne] added to Leinster’s wider Champions Cup squad earlier this year. It will be interesting to see how the extra exposure to training with the seniors has benefited Cooney, who turns 20 next week.

A Senior Cup winner with Blackrock, Cooney has AIL experience with Clontarf, where he’s played much of his rugby on the wing, but centre looks his most likely long-term home.

