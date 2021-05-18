All games to be held in Cardiff as Ireland's rescheduled U20 Six Nations fixtures announced

THE 2021 U20 Six Nations has been rescheduled to take place between 19 June and 13 July, with all games to be played at Cardiff Arms Park.

A statement on the IRFU website reads that the decision to hold the Championship in one venue was taken to “reduce the risk around travel” while also ensuring “greater rest periods and structured training and therefore meet many of the performance opportunities lost in recent times.”

Match-day squads will consist of 26 players due to the condensed format of the competition and all five match days will feature three matches being played consecutively in Cardiff.

Ireland will get the Championship underway against Scotland on Saturday, 19 June [kick-off, 2pm], followed by England v France and Wales v Italy on the same day.

Richie Murphy’s side will then face Wales in Round 2 on Friday, 25 June [kick-off, 8pm], before squaring off with England on Thursday, 1 July [KO 8pm].

The Championship will conclude with ties against Italy on Wednesday, 7th July [kick-off, 2pm] and France on Tuesday, 13 July [kick-off, 4.45pm].

The Ireland squad have gathered for two training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, and will continue their preparations with a four-day camp in Dublin this week.

“We are delighted to be in a position to play the U20 Championship this year, having had to cancel it in 2020 due to the pandemic,” Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said.

“The U20 Six Nations Championship is an important milestone in the life of many young players who will pursue a career in professional rugby and we would like to thank the unions for their hard work in making this Championship possible and our broadcasters for bringing it to the homes of rugby lovers. We are looking forward to some exciting rugby.”

Every match will be broadcast in Six Nations territories either on terrestrial TV, broadcaster streaming platforms or via Six Nations digital channels.

2021 U20 Six Nations Championship Fixtures:

(All games at Cardiff Arms Park)

Round 1, Saturday 19 June:

Scotland v Ireland, 2pm

England v France, 5pm

Italy v Wales, 8pm

Round 2, Friday 25 June:

England v Scotland, 2pm

Italy v France, 5pm

Wales v Ireland, 8pm

Round 3, Thursday 1 July:

Scotland v Italy, 2pm

France v Wales, 5pm

Ireland v England, 8pm

Round 4, Wednesday 7 July:

Italy v Ireland, 2pm

France v Scotland, 5pm

Wales v England, 8pm

Round 5, Tuesday 13 July:

England v Italy, 2pm

Ireland v France, 4.45pm

Scotland v Wales, 8pm.

