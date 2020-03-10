Ireland U20s and Women's clashes with France have also been postponed

THE SIX NATIONS has confirmed that the Ireland U20s and women’s meetings with France this weekend have been postponed.

Ireland Women were due to face the French in Lille on Sunday but that game will now be rescheduled after tournament organisers decided to postpone the fixture based on directives from the French authorities.

Similarly, the U20s’ planned meeting with France in Perpignan on Friday evening has been postponed.

Ireland Women won't play this weekend. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s a frustrating scenario for both Ireland teams, whose home fixtures against Italy in round four of the Six Nations were also postponed due to fears over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Ireland Women had beaten Scotland and Wales in their two opening games of the Six Nations before suffering a defeat to England.

This is a huge year for Adam Griggs’ side, with a 2021 World Cup qualifying tournament to come in September. These postponements are far from ideal when Ireland Women had planned their build-up to the qualifying tournament in detail.

Meanwhile, the Ireland U20s are on track for a Grand Slam following their wins over Scotland, Wales and England.

Noel McNamara’s men now face the frustration of not knowing when or if they will get a chance at trying to complete that Grand Slam this year.

When the Italy game was postponed, it had been envisaged that it could be rescheduled for the weeks leading up to the start of the World Rugby U20 Championship in June, serving as a warm-up fixture for that competition but also allowing the Six Nations to be completed.

However, the World Championship itself is now in major doubt. It is scheduled to take place in Calvisano, Verona and Viadana in the north of Italy, much of which is now in lockdown as the country attempts to deal with its severe coronavirus outbreak.

The Ireland U20s are on course for a Grand Slam. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

It all means a very difficult time for the U20s players, who will hope that the World Championship and these postponed Six Nations games can be played well before they become overage for this grade.

While it might seem sensible to reschedule the games for later this year, most of these young players will have been hoping to have moved on from the U20s set-up to push for minutes with their provinces at that point.

The hope is that the World Championship will go ahead in June as currently planned, with these postponed Six Nations fixtures possibly serving as build-up fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Six Nations said that this weekend’s Six Nations games between Wales and Scotland in the senior men’s and U20s competitions will go ahead as planned.

“Further to yesterday’s press release announcing the postponement of the Guinness Six Nations match between France and Ireland, Six Nations can now confirm that the Women and U20 matches between the two countries have also been postponed,” reads a Six Nations statement.

“The Wales v Scotland Guinness Six Nations and U20 matches will go ahead as scheduled.

“Discussions with unions and federations are ongoing as it is of the utmost importance to find suitable dates for rescheduled matches while respecting the values and integrity of our championship.”