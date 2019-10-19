UAE end miserable week by downing Ireland at World T20 qualifier

THE UNITED ARAB Emirates finished a terrible week which saw three of their players charged with corruption with an impressive victory over Ireland in qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The hosts of the tournament had also opened their campaign with a loss to Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

But they bounced back in style, despite being without the charged trio of captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed, beating the Irish by five wickets.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling struck a 58-ball 72, but Gary Wilson’s men were bowled out for just 125 as no other batsman passed 14 in their 20 overs.

The UAE, who themselves had mustered only 108-9 against Oman, got off to a quick start thanks to Rohan Mustafa’s 39 from 16 deliveries, including four fours in the first over.

They had a brief wobble but were seen over the line with three overs to spare by Waheed Ahmed’s unbeaten 15.

In all, 14 nations are vying for six places at next year’s World T20 in Australia by playing in the round-robin qualifiers.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria made their qualifying bow with a 69-run loss to Jersey.

The African side, playing in the event due to Zimbabwe’s suspension by the ICC which was lifted earlier this week, stumbled to 115-7 chasing 185 to win.

© – AFP 2019

