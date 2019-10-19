This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UAE end miserable week by downing Ireland at World T20 qualifier

The hosts of the tournament had also opened their campaign with a loss to Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

By AFP Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 8:40 PM
9 minutes ago 156 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859145
Ireland's Paul Stirling (file pic).
Image: Bradley Collyer
Ireland's Paul Stirling (file pic).
Ireland's Paul Stirling (file pic).
Image: Bradley Collyer

THE UNITED ARAB Emirates finished a terrible week which saw three of their players charged with corruption with an impressive victory over Ireland in qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The hosts of the tournament had also opened their campaign with a loss to Oman on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

But they bounced back in style, despite being without the charged trio of captain Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-arm pace bowler Qadeer Ahmed, beating the Irish by five wickets.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling struck a 58-ball 72, but Gary Wilson’s men were bowled out for just 125 as no other batsman passed 14 in their 20 overs.

The UAE, who themselves had mustered only 108-9 against Oman, got off to a quick start thanks to Rohan Mustafa’s 39 from 16 deliveries, including four fours in the first over.

They had a brief wobble but were seen over the line with three overs to spare by Waheed Ahmed’s unbeaten 15.

In all, 14 nations are vying for six places at next year’s World T20 in Australia by playing in the round-robin qualifiers.

Earlier on Saturday, Nigeria made their qualifying bow with a 69-run loss to Jersey.

The African side, playing in the event due to Zimbabwe’s suspension by the ICC which was lifted earlier this week, stumbled to 115-7 chasing 185 to win.

© – AFP 2019   

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie