This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ligue 1 orders up €32 million Uber Eats naming rights deal

It is being reported that the ball for every Ligue 1 match will be brought on the pitch by an Uber Eats delivery man.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 3:40 PM
12 minutes ago 222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4681282
PSG will be desperate to defend their Uber Eats Ligue 1 crown.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
PSG will be desperate to defend their Uber Eats Ligue 1 crown.
PSG will be desperate to defend their Uber Eats Ligue 1 crown.
Image: ABACA/PA Images

UBER EATS WILL serve as an official partner of Ligue 1 next season before putting its name to the competition for the following two years, with the league set to be known as Uber Eats Ligue 1 until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to French daily newspaper Le Figaro, Uber Eats will pay the LFP €32 million over the course of the agreement, marking a significant increase on the reported €20 million paid by furnishing and household appliances retailer Conforma, Ligue 1’s previous title sponsor.

“This major agreement reflects the new dimension taken by Ligue 1,” said LFP Chief Executive Didier Quillot. “We are very proud to be able to count on the support of Uber Eats, a major global brand, to support the development of the French championship.

“From 2020/2021, the title partnership agreement will seal a major alliance. After partnership agreements with major US sports franchises, we are very proud that Uber Eats has chosen Ligue 1 as the first European sport partnership with the aim of supporting its development. We are also particularly pleased to be able to associate Ligue 1 with a very strong brand among young consumers.”

An official release added that the partnership will ‘offer many opportunities’ to French soccer fans, including ‘unique experiences’ when watching live matches.

Stéphane Ficaja, Uber Eats’ General Manager for Western and Southern Europe, added: “Football is a sport that federates all generations and is a major focus of many French and Uber Eats application users. Through this partnership, we want to continue to be part of their daily lives by registering in the long term and by offering them new experiences.”

Lower down, French football’s Ligue 2 is sponsored by Domino’s Pizza.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie