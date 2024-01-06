Demons overcome Neptune after overtime to reach National Cup final

UCC DEMONS BOOKED their place in the Pat Duffy National Cup final on Friday evening after defeating Neptune 100-93 in overtime at Neptune Stadium.

It was Neptune who made the brighter start against the seven-time winners, building up a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Ireland international Jordan Blount helped to extend their advantage in the second quarter, helping himself to 18 points as Neptune held a 51-39 lead at half-time.

The third quarter belonged to UCC Demons, as Daniel O’Mahony’s side came roaring back into the contest and reduced the deficit to four points. A James Beckom basket then levelled the tie before David Lehane sank a three-pointer to help push the Demons ahead.

The game was level at 87-87 with 53 seconds remaining in the final quarter, and overtime was ultimately required to determine a winner.

Beckom edged the Demons into a five-point lead before Blount responded with a three to keep Neptune in the hunt. But it was the Demons who had the stronger finish as Elijah Tillman landed a basket to give his side that seven-point advantage heading into the final minute to ultimately seal the win.

The Demons will face either Ballincollig or Tralee Warriors in final.

