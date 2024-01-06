Advertisement
Elijah Tilman celebrates scoring a late basket for UCC Demons. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Basketball

Demons overcome Neptune after overtime to reach National Cup final

The Demons will face either Ballincollig or Tralee Warriors in final.
57 minutes ago

UCC DEMONS BOOKED their place in the Pat Duffy National Cup final on Friday evening after defeating Neptune 100-93 in overtime at Neptune Stadium.

It was Neptune who made the brighter start against the seven-time winners, building up a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Ireland international Jordan Blount helped to extend their advantage in the second quarter, helping himself to 18 points as Neptune held a 51-39 lead at half-time.

The third quarter belonged to UCC Demons, as Daniel O’Mahony’s side came roaring back into the contest and reduced the deficit to four points. A James Beckom basket then levelled the tie before David Lehane sank a three-pointer to help push the Demons ahead.

The game was level at 87-87 with 53 seconds remaining in the final quarter, and overtime was ultimately required to determine a winner. 

Beckom edged the Demons into a five-point lead before Blount responded with a three to keep Neptune in the hunt. But it was the Demons who had the stronger finish as Elijah Tillman landed a basket to give his side that seven-point advantage heading into the final minute to ultimately seal the win.

The Demons will face either Ballincollig or Tralee Warriors in final.

