Cork duo Gore and Buckley shine as MTU claim Sigerson derby win over UCC

MTU Cork 0-15

UCC 0-13

THE ATTACKING DUO of Damien Gore and David Buckley caught fire as MTU Cork claim a notable win in their local derby clash tonight with UCC in the Sigerson Cup.

Action in the premier colleges football competition returned with plenty local interest in a game that drew a sizeable Wednesday night attendance to the MTU Cork Campus in Bishopstown.

The home side thrived in their own patch, forging a sizeable advantage courtesy of their twin attacking threat to lead 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

That advantage was swelled to eight points in the second half before a ferocious UCC fightback cut the deficit to a single point on two different occasions. A tension-filled finale ensued as the venue was enveloped in freezing fog under the floodlights but Gore’s eighth point of the game from an injury-time free, allied to Buckley’s return of four, paved the way for MTU Cork to celebrate at the final whistle.

Scorers for MTU Cork: Damien Gore 0-8, David Buckley 0-4, Finbarr Murphy, Conall Kennedy, David O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for UCC: Mark Cronin (0-1f), Conor Geaney (0-1f), Fionn Herlihy, Colm O’Callaghan, Ronan Dalton (0-1f) 0-2 each, Rian Quigley, Brian Murphy, Sean O’Connor (0-1f) 0-1 each.

MTU Cork

1. Ryan Scully (St Finbarr’s, Cork)

2. Paul Ring (Aghabullogue, Cork), 17. Niall Donohue (Firies, Kerry), 4. Adam Murphy (Aghabullogue, Cork)

5. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven, Cork), 6. John Cooper (Éire Óg, Cork), 7. Brian Hodnett (Carbery Rangers, Cork)

8. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk, Cork), 9. Cillian O’Donovan (Macroom, Cork)

10. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk, Kerry), 22. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahilly’s, Kerry), 12. Conall Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary)

13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea, Cork), 14. David Buckley (Newcestown, Cork), 15. David O’Connor (St Vincent’s, Cork)

Subs

23. Dylan O’Connor (Castletownroche) for O’Connor (46)

3. Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig, Cork) for Hodnett (46)

11. Finbarr Murphy (Legion, Kerry) for O’Donovan (48)

19. Aodán Behan (St Senan’s, Kerry) for Donohue (48)

27. Thomas Casey (Kiskeam, Cork) for O’Brien (61)

UCC

1. Dylan Foley (Éire Óg, Cork)

4. Jack Harney (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary), 3. Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers, Cork), 17. Liam Wall (Kilmurry, Cork)

5. Niall Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), 6. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion, Kerry), 7. Daniel O’Brien (Glenflesk, Kerry)

8. Brian Hartnett (Douglas, Cork), 19. Shane Merritt (Mallow, Cork)

10. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg, Cork), 11. Ronan Dalton (Nemo Rangers, Cork), 21. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys, Cork)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers, Cork), 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), 15. Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials, Tipperary).

Subs

23. Riain Quigley (Moyle Rovers, Tipperary) for O’Connor (36)

28. Diarmuid Phelan (Aghada, Cork) for Harney (36)

31. Conor Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys, Kerry) for Dalton (59)

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Cork)

