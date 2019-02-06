This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 February, 2019
UCC come from behind to break UL hearts and steal 14th Collingwood Cup crown

Goals from Simon Falvey and Robert Slevin saw the Cork side over the line after extra-time.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 5:04 PM
55 minutes ago 1,675 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4480212
Champions again: UCC.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Champions again: UCC.
Champions again: UCC.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

University College Cork 2

University of Limerick 1 

(After extra-time)

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK (UCC) have been crowned Collingwood Cup champions for the 14th time, coming from behind to steal the 2019 crown.

It took extra-time to separate them from University of Limerick (UL) but a goal just before and another just after the 90-minute mark broke Limerick hearts as they chased a first ever Collingwood Cup title.

While it started out all UCC in the Battle of Cork and Limerick at Markets Field, they failed to capitalise on early opportunities before Alan Murphy put UL into the lead with 37 minutes played.

Edmond O'Dwyer and Matthew McKevitt Action from the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

It looked like it would be the Limerick outfit’s day but UCC equalised late on — in the 87th minute to be precise — through Simon Falvey’s close-range finish.

With extra-time needed, UCC stole the lead after the restart with 92 minutes gone and held on to seal the deal in dramatic fashion. 

Robert Slevin was the hero as he headed home the winner.

In 2017, UCC produced another late, late show as Daniel Pender’s 94th-minute winner helped them to their second title in three years.

Today’s win means three in five, as the silverware heads back Leeside.

The UCC team The UCC team. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The UL team The UL team. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

