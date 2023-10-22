Keating fires 13th league goal to give Cork City hope in relegation fight

UCD 0-2 Cork City

Paul Buttner reports from the UCD Bowl

LATE FIRST-HALF strikes from Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh and Ruairi Keating finally sparked a sluggish Cork City to life at the UCD Bowl in their quest for Premier Division survival.

Victory over the Students, already consigned to the First Division next year, ended a run of four straight defeats to edge Cork to within six points of third-bottom Sligo Rovers with three games to play in their battle to avoid the relegation play-off place.

Their lethargic start saw Cork survive a couple of early let-offs with UCD skipper Jack Keaney shooting wide before Adam Verdon brought a fine one-handed save from Ollie Byrne.

It was 34 minutes before Cork finally got a shot on target and that stemmed from a defensive error.

College left-back Jesse Dempsey, guilty initially of giving the ball away in midfield, saw his attempted clearance hit Malik Dijksteel.

The ball fell into the path of O’Brien-Whitmarsh who brought a fine parry save from Kian Moore.

Likewise, Byrne was soon worked at the other end, Keane sliding Mikey Raggett in on the left to force a good stop from the City keeper.

Cork finally played their way into the game as the half came to a close, blitzing UCD with a brace before the interval.

The opener came on 43 minutes with the impressive Dijksteel the architect when threading a ball through for Gordon Walker.

The right-back’s shot was parried by Moore to drop kindly for O’Brien-Whitmarsh who volleyed home.

Having scarcely been in the game for the majority of the first half, Cork then doubled their lead in stoppage time.

Byrne’s goal kick was allowed to bounce and Ben Worman headed it through for the run of Keating who calmly slotted home his 13th league goal of the season.

Byrne had to produce the save of the game two minutes after the break to maintain Cork’s two-goal cushion, pushing Keaney’s powerful drive over the bar.

Perhaps Cork’s best move of the day might then have stretched their lead on 57 minutes, Walker failing to provide the finish as he got under his shot to sky it over the top.

UCD: Moore; Babb (Osam, 58), Clancy, Wells, Dempsey (Higgins, 63); Verdon, Keaney; Doyle (Alonge, 63), Keane, Behan (O’Regan, 58); Raggett (Kinsella-Bishop, 68).

Cork City: Byrne; Walker, Hakkinen, Honohan, Custovic (Fitzpatrick, 84); Bolger, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Owolabi, 84), Kravchuk (Bargary, 63); Worman (Coffey, 63), Keating, Dijksteel (Kabia, 73).

Referee: Paul Norton (Dublin).