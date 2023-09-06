Five-star Derry City ensure no slip-ups to close the gap on Rovers

UCD 0-5 Derry City

Darryl Geraghty reports from UCD Bowl

DERRY CITY MADE the most of their game in hand in the title race, comfortably dispatching bottom side UCD on a warm night at the UCD Bowl.

A first-half goal from Danny Mullen, and a brace apiece from Will Patching and Brandon Kavanagh, did all the damage as the Candystripes moved to within four points of the leaders Shamrock Rovers – whose management team were keen onlookers in South Dublin.

The visitors signalled their intent and were in front after just two minutes when Mullen powered home a header from close range having been picked out by Paul McMullen on the right wing.

The hosts, undeterred by their early concession, missed a glorious chance to get themselves level after a quarter of an hour. Having seen Cameron McJannet slip, Danu Kinsella-Bishop raced through on goal but opted for power with his strike, forcing Brian Maher into a top-class save to keep his side ahead.

Following a pretty sloppy period by their own high standard, a quick-fire double before the break wrapped up the three points for Ruaidhri Higgins’ side.

Sadou Diallo sprayed the ball out right to McMullen and the flying winger then picked out Will Patching on the penalty spot, who caressed the ball first time up and over Kian Healy into the top corner.

Immediately after this classy finish, it was Brandon Kavanagh’s turn to get on the scoresheet finishing from close range to ensure would leave Dublin with their first league win since May.

Patching was putting on an exhibition, and just minutes into the second half scored another beauty, curling a left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the area.

The Englishman then turned provider, cutting back for Kavanagh who whipped his left-footed strike away from Healy and into the bottom corner.

Derry’s victory now sets up a massive title showdown when they host Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell after the international break.

UCD AFC: Lorcan Healy, Brendan Barr (Harvey O’Brien, 77’), Jack Keaney, Adam Wells, Evan Osam, Ciaran Behan (Jake Doyle, 53’), Adam Verdon (Harry Curtis, 77’), Dara Keane, Daniel Norris (Donal Higgins, 53’), Sean Brennan, Danu Kinsella-Bishop (Michael Raggett, 53’).

Derry City: Brian Maher, Cameron McJannet (Sam Todd, 60’), Ciaran Coll, Shane McEleney, Ben Doherty, Paul McMullen, Adam O’Reilly (Patrick McEleney, 57’), Sadou Diallo (Callum McCay, 72’), Brandon Kavanagh, Will Patching (Jordan McEneff, 60’), Danny Mullen (Cian Kavanagh, 57’)

Referee: David Dunne