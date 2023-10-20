Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Tallaght Stadium.
What the fliuch
Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United game called off due to bad weather
The clash between UCD and Cork City has also been postponed due to the heavy rainfall.
Updated 6 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 6 minutes ago

THE SSE AIRTRICITY men’s Premier Division game between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United has fallen victim of the ongoing Orange Weather Warning, issued by Met Eireann.

Rovers were due to host Drogheda tonight but the Tallaght Stadium pitch was deemed unplayable following a pitch inspection which took place at 2pm. A new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.

Earlier on Friday, the clash between UCD and Cork City was also postponed due to the heavy rainfall.

Elsewhere, Bray Wanderers have confirmed that the pitch at the Carlisle Grounds passed an inspection held at 1.30pm ahead of their First Division meeting with Finn Harps tonight. The pitch will continue to be monitored throughout the day.

Updated at 2.50pm.

Declan Bogue
